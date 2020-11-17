Owen Daniel Joy was born to Samantha and Eric Joy of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:06 a.m. on Sept. 3. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long. He has a brother, Tyler. His grandparents are Tom and Tracy Marvel, and Calvin and Patty Joy.
Aubrey Reign Wiggins was born to Alexis Ford and Tyrek Wiggins at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 11:32 a.m. on Sept. 6. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are LaRonda Proctor and Roman Ford Jr., and Beverly and Timothy Wiggins.
Raelynn Ivy Trossbach was born to Ashley Morgan and JC Trossbach of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 8. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has a brother, Thomas. Her grandparents are Billy and Debbie Morgan, and Tom and Abby Trossbach.
Brady Michael Lydon was born to Casey Amick and Tyler Lydon of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:21 a.m. on Sept. 11. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has a sister, Kennedy. His grandparents are Kelvin and Michelle Amick, and Thomas and Vicki Lydon.
Gabriella Christine Mendenhall was born to Elizabeth and Timothy Mendenhall Sr. of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:49 p.m. on Sept. 12. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Christian and Timothy Jr. Her grandparents are Stacy Linderman and Hank Mendenhall.
Evie Lynn Bender was born to Courtney and Jaden Bender of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 11:34 on Sept. 16. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long. Her grandparents are Heath and Carolyn Winkelbauer, and Rodney Bender and Andrea Kruger.
Mateo Parker was born to Dachae and Paul Parker of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:33 p.m. on Sept. 18. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has two sisters, Marley and Peyton. His grandparents are Catina Goldring and Deborah Bush.
Lucas Robert Brewen was born to Suzanne and Joseph Brewen of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:39 p.m. on Sept. 18. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has a brother, Jacob. His grandparents are Frank and Sue Taylor, and Bob and Carol Brewen.
Jett Michael Rourke was born to Amanda and Corey Rourke of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 8:27 on Sept. 21. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 212 inches long. He has two brothers, Jackson and Jase. His grandparents are John and Donna Sparrow, and Warren and Debra Rourke.
Cooper James Shotwell was born to Krista and Jonathan Shotwell of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:57 p.m. on Sept. 21. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Sherry Bogie-Tippett and Robert Tippett, and Mariann and Dave Shotwell.
Sienna-James Yara Morgan was born to Jashayla and Stephen Morgan of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:39 p.m. on Sept. 22. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19 inches long. She has one brother, Stephen “SJ” Morgan, Jr. Her grandparents are James and Shanika Carr, Steve and Wendy Morgan, and Laura Gaskins.
Lucas Tobias Russell was born to Sarah and Dale Russell Jr. of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:56 a.m. on Sept. 23. He weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a brother, Theodore. His grandparents are Elton and Michelle Zeone, and Sheila Dean.
Jakai Anthony Hamilton-Chase was born to Jamie Hamilton and Dale “AJ” Chase at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 25. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. His grandparents are Andrea and Benjamin Hamilton.
Knox Chimin Kim was born to Jenna and Isaiah Kim of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:25 p.m. on Sept. 27. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has two siblings, Asher and Sierra. Grandparents are Dae Yoon Chi and Youngja Park, and Byung Ho Kim and Mary Kim.
Theodore Frederick Reinecke was born to Jenna and Evan Reinecke at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 27. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 22.5 inches long. His grandparents are Cathy and Bill Jeke, and Diana Fischer and Dean Reinecke.
Alonzo Montez Knight Jr. was born to Sharaine Wood and Alonzo Knight at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:39 p.m. on Sept. 29. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a brother, Ja’marion Wood, and two sisters, Ja’Ziyah Wood and Jaiyoni Knight. His grandparents are Michael and Julia Wood, Lamont Butler, and Gwenice Knight.
Rachel Nguyen was born to Loc Thi Chinh Le and Dau Thanh Nguyen of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 10:48 a.m. on Sept. 30. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounce2, and was 19.5 inches long. She has a brother, Dylan.
Jade Magnolia Kelly was born to Julie and Ryan Kelly of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:11 a.m. on Oct. 1. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long. She has a brother, Sterling. Her grandparents are Dee and Nita Coombs, and Tom and Gayle Kelly.
Rowan Adam Chesser was born to Jonnie and Adam Chesser of Loveville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:46 a.m. on Oct. 7. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has two sisters, Daisy and Violet. His grandparents are Jerry and Linda Thompson, and Ricky and Candy Chesser.
Joseph B. Hall, Jr. was born to Chelsea and Joseph Hall of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:27 p.m. on Oct. 8. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Bruce and Lisa Ivett, and Sharon Hall.
Laura Rose Elaine Fashaw was born to Aija and Lawrence Fashaw of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 8:38 p.m. on Oct. 10. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a sister, Mia. Her grandparents are Darryl and Sonja Johnson, and Jacqueline Fashaw and John Dale.
Amarah Skye Briscoe was born to Bria and Thomas Briscoe Jr. of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:01 p.m. on Oct. 10. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Afiba and Alvin Campbell Sr., and Patsy and Thomas Briscoe Sr.
Kylee Rosemary Barnes was born to Heather Nelson and Paul Barnes of La Plata at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 12. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has two brothers, Var’shae and Kameryn Barnes, and two sisters, Zy’irah Barnes and Brenee Wilson. Her grandparents are Darlene and William Nelson, Paul Barnes Sr., and Yvonne and Roger Thomas.
Isabella Joy Roper was born to Candace and Melton Roper Jr. of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 11:53 a.m. on Oct. 12. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounce, and was 22 inches long. She has two sisters, Ariella and Gabriella. Her grandparents are Gregory and Marie Krieger, Zoa and Melton Sr. Roper, and Tara and Denzel Quaicoo.
Ella Christine Brady was born to Melanie Buck and Richard Brady, Jr. of Charlotte Hall at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 14. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Glenda and Michael Buck, Sr., and Pamela and Richard Brady, Sr.
Zane Alexander Ferris was born to Alexandria and Jovan Ferris of Waldorf at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 9:11 a.m. on Oct. 15. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounce, and was 19.75 inches long. His grandparents are Darlene and Theron Richburg, and Bwana and Steven Ferris.
Wade David Hartman was born to Julie and Nicholas Hartman of La Plata at University of Maryland Charles Medical Center at 10:32 on Oct. 19. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounce, and was 22 inches long. He has two sisters, Chloe and Charlea Marie. His grandparents are David and Cheryl Tierson, and Charles and Donna Hartman.
Talaiyah Marie Dickens was born to Aiyana Holland and Tavein Dickens of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:44 a.m. on Oct. 21. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Jordan Smith. Her grandparents are Jennifer DeMarr, Candace Holland, Cordell Holland, Lashawn Dickens, and Anthony Gray.
Willow Rose Large was born to Paula and Taylor Large of Compton at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 22. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has two siblings, Jackson and Savannah.