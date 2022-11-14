William Weed was born to Amanda Weed and Michael Weed of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 20¾ inches long. He joins siblings Eli, Austin and Patience. His grandparents are Gene and Darleen Cline, and Michael and Alice Weed.
Raelynn Nicole Bond was born to Lorin Bond and Kerry Bond of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:47 p.m. on Sept. 5. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Ethan Phillip Seaton was born to Courtney Seaton and John Seaton of St. Mary’s County at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:19 p.m. on Sept. 6. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21½ inches long. He joins siblings Jason, Jacob, William and Monica. His grandparents are Jeffrey and Sandy Hayes, Jennifer and Kevin Hodgkins, Beth and Ed Chalk, and Phillip and Linda Seaton.
Amara Moon Hamilton-Chase was born to Jamie Hamilton and Dale Chase Jr. of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:51 a.m. on Sept. 7. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. She joins a brother, Jakai. Her grandparents are Andrea and Benjamin Hamilton, Leketia Lee, and Dale Chase, Sr.
Indigo James Thomas was born to Taylor Simms and Jacob Thomas of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:06 a.m. on Sept. 8. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long. She joins siblings Braden, Marley and Delilah. Her grandparents are Nakya and Thomas Hibbeler, and Tiffany Sharpe.
Lennon Reese Berry was born to Jeni Berry and Jonathan Berry of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:46 a.m. on Sept. 20. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Chris and Jamie Coster, and Pam and Frank Berry.
Boston Diego Herrera-Hands was born to Maria Herrera and David Hands of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10:37 a.m. on Sept. 20. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are David and Barbara Hands, and Joan and Sam Kupetsky.
Mateo Vicente Hodges Montes was born to Tatiana Montes Acevedo and Matthew Hodges Sr. of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:49 p.m. on Sept. 21. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long. He joins a brother, Matthew Hodges, Jr. His grandparents are Tracey Burd, Brett Hodges, Jacqueline Acevedo Pedragon and Vicente Montes Cintron.
Messi Bikram Parajuli was born to Bishnu Paudel and Bijay Parajuli of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:13 a.m. on Sept. 22. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins a sister, Sagarmatha. His grandparents are Badri Parajuli and Laxmi Parajuli.
Blair Conner Dudley was born to Emilie Conner Dudley and Robert Dudley IV of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Susan and Robert Dudley III, and Rick and Lori Conner.
Josiah Charles Ennis Syler was born to Iman Green Syler and Gregory Syler of Valley Lee at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 12:31 p.m. on Oct. 2. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and joins a sister, Carter. His grandparents are Dorothy Syler and the late Earl Syler, and Pamella Green and the late Noel Green.
Tucker Louis Gayo was born to Emily Gayo and Richard Gayo of Avenue at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:53 p.m. on Oct. 10. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long. He joins a brother, Jaidyn Norris. His grandparents are Danny and Dorine Dixon, and Buzz and Patty Hall.
Josie Lillian Wood was born to Jordan Griffith and Rob Wood of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:17 p.m. on Oct. 11. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. She joins siblings Carter, Ryan, and Molly. Her grandparents are Rich and Liz Cook, and Bobby and Patty Wood.
Harper Marie Liberto was born to Harley Liberto and Anthony Liberto of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 12. She weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19½ inches long. She joins siblings Noah Keller, Remington Dolly, and Brooklynn Dolly. Her grandparents are Treasia Neal, Ronnie Neal, Alice Liberto, and Anthony Liberto, Jr.
Eloa Autumn Passion Jones was born to Summer Rogers and Jaysen Jones of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:33 p.m. on Oct. 14. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Christina Rogers, Todd Stavro, and Alecia Stavro.
Duvayah Imani Izlar was born to Deltrisha Chase and Duane Izlar of St. Mary’s County at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:19 a.m. on Oct. 25. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Her grandparents are Towanda Long, Charles Chase, Antoinette Izlar and Charles Albert.
Adaline Vera Greene was born to Kelly Greene and Garrett Greene of Charlotte Hall at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 2:49 a.m. on Oct. 26. She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21½ inches long. Her grandparents are Jason and Hope McNeese, and James and Ashleigh Greene.