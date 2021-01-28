Luna Eloise Milstead was born to Rachel and Lamar Milstead of La Plata at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Melodee and Scott Redenius, and Lyndon and Jacqueline Milstead.
Aria Scarlett Windsor was born to Andrea McCloskey and Allen Windsor of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:07 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Michelle McCloskey, John McCloskey, and Ruby Brensinger.
Nadia Marie Sherzai-Harding was born to Sahar Sherzai-Harding and LaJuenne Sherzai-Harding of Hughesville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:19 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Parveen Sherzai and Mozaffar Mohammadi, and Edward and Carolyn Harding.
A’zari Zymia Curtis was born to Nashere Bowman and Andre Curtis at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 3:23 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2020. She weighed 5 pounds and was 18 inches long.
Ayden Michael Burton was born to Emma Burton of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 1:06 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He has two brothers Landyn Harris and Kody Harris. His grandparents are Jason Burton, Becky Burton, Kerry Burton, and Patty Harris.
Kamari Zayon Hines was born to De’Asya Young and Khari Hines of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Crystal and Dexter Thomas, and Stacie Payne.
Holly Jean Green was born to Megan and Jacob Green of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 7:37 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She has one brother, Isaac. Her grandparents are Gloria and Francis Bean, and Andrea Eftimoff and Michael Green.
Jodie Lawrence Repenning was born to Emily and Paul Repenning of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long. She has one sister, Lucille. Her grandparents are Ken and Becky Schou, and Tom Repenning and Harriett Nettles.
Willow Ann-Renee Smith was born to Ebony Mackall and Horace Smith Jr. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. She has a brother, Ethan Holcomb, and two sisters, Alaya Smith and Taleeya Smith. Her grandparents are Tove Chew and Cedric Mackall, and Brenda Randall and Horace Smith Sr.
Harlym Kailani Cutchember was born to Latasha Armstrong and Anthony Cutchember at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She joins siblings Maleek Faxon, Malachi Faxon, Zack Faxon Jr., Damarion Mason, Talina Faxon and Nyara Cutchember. Her grandparents are Regina Chase, John Chase, Rodney Maddox, and Joan Cutchember.
Yishai Zaccai Coward was born to Crystal Barnes and Nathaniel Coward of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 6:32 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has two sisters, Jalaya Ford and Janelle Ford. His grandparents are John Barnes, Agnus Jerdon, Jacquelyn Graham and Walter Pettiford.
Rhett Walker Chaillet was born to Lexie Jorgensen and Chris Chaillet at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 7:19 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 14.4 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Alise and Wayne Jorgensen, and Joanne Chaillet Phipps.
Maddux Seeger was born to Jennifer Lugaila and Christopher Seeger of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 4.2 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. Maddux has a sibling Skylar. His grandparents are James and Terry Lugaila, and Bob and Susan Seeger.
Percy Burkhardt was born to Ashley and Ryan Burkhardt of Chesapeake Beach at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 1:32 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. He has a sibling Aydah. His grandparents are Tonia and Joe O’Connor, and Carol Burkhardt.
Braelynn Lachelle was born to Lakeisha and Michael of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 7:38 a.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed 7 pounds 1.5 ounces and was 18 inches long. She joins siblings Sammie, Morgan, Anthony and Zaire. Her grandparents are Belinda, James, Lachelle and John.
Averett James was born to Tavia Ayers of Lusby at CalvertHealth Medical Center. Her grandparents are Troy and Beth Ayers.
Nasir Washington was born to Jailyn Powell and Richard Washington of Lexington Park at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 4. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His grandparents are Alise and Wayne Jorgensen, and Joanne Chaillet Phipps.
Baylee Grannis was born to Destiny Sater and Richard Grannis of Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center on Jan. 5. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces. Baylee joins siblings Kinley and Riley. Her grandparents are Cheryl Jett, Rick Grannis, Michael Sater and Crystal Long.
Rylie June Back was born to Chelsie and Custer Back III of JB Andrews at CalvertHealth Medical Center at 5:28 a.m. on Jan. 6. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Rylie joins sibling Sadie. Her grandparents are Steve and Terri Gates, and Debbie and Custer Back, Jr.