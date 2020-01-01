Dean Oliver Bridgett was born to Sierra Ringley and David Bridgett of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:47 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has two brothers, Braxton and Brantlee. His grandparents are Sherry Coombs, Paul and Olimpia Ringley, and Sandra Bridgett.
Zion Xavier Bowman was born to Michelle Bowman and George Francis Bowman III of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has two brothers, MarQuese and Francis Bowman, and one sister, Angel Bowman. His grandparents are Evelyn and Asbury Smith, and George and Mary Bowman.
Emily Ann Altiero was born to Amanda Altiero and Robert Altiero of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:22 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has three brothers, Austin, Robert and Logan. Her grandparents are John and Stephanie Newton.
Ava Rose Bell was born to Theresa Bell and Andrew Bell of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:58 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long. She has a sister, Emilia Mae Bell. Her grandparents are Dina and Jeff Nikolaus, and Pam and Andy Bell.
Benjamin Matthew Levine was born to Magdalena Levine and David Levine of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:53 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. He has a sister, Emily Levine. His grandparents are Malgorzata Chojnowska, and Barry and Eva Levine.
Andrew Reign Crisman was born to Michelle Crisman and John Crisman Sr. of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:17 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has two brothers, Anthony Roussillon and John Crisman Jr., and four sisters, Amanda Cubbage, Madison Crisman, Haleigh Roussillon and Helana Roussillon. His grandparents are Mike and Mary Lou Entwisle, and H.J. and Mary Fran Crisman.
Delaney Elisabeth Goode was born to Laura Goode and Darrell Goode of Drayden at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:34 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21.25 inches long. She has a brother, Dylan Goode, and a sister, Annie Goode. Her grandparents are Dave Sweeney and Danny Goode.
Asher Jeremiah Thomas was born to Gretchen Thomas and Jason Thomas of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:17 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has a brother, Jadon Thomas. His grandparents are Fred and Kathy Lofberg, and John and Jamie Thomas.
Thomas Jewell was born to Aubrey Reynolds and Steven Jewell of Lexington Park at CalvertHealth Medial Center in Prince Frederick at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
Marley Kai Smith was born to Maris Smith of Hughesville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:37 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Her grandparents are Harry and Debbie Smith.
Emma Elizabeth Walter was born to Britney Walter and Kyle Walter of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has a brother, Camden Walter. Her grandparents are Joseph and Donna Lacey, and David and Melissa Mason.
Maddox Arthur Vetreno was born to Heather Cooke Vetreno and Michael Robert Vetreno of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 11:02 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.75 inches long. His grandparents are Terrence and Elsa Cooke, and Peter and Nancy Vetreno.
Abigail Parteina Anderson was born to Christina Anderson and Brad Anderson of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:46 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has six brothers, Bradley, Patrick, Gregory, Ian, Craig and Kyle, and four sisters, Laura, Megan, Jennifer and Joanna. Her grandparents are Jennifer Robertson, Fred Darbonne, Leon Anderson, the late Jean Anderson and Mary Anderson.
Cashton Edward Nichols was born to Carlie Wilt and Edward Nichols of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:32 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has two sisters, Analaya Nichols and Gabrielle Nichols. His grandparents are Terry Wilt, Nico Wilt and Kelly Mastalski.