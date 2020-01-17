Brystol Beall was born to Britney Beall and Jeremy Beall of Charlotte Hall at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:55 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Jace and Liam. Her grandparents are Kim and James Cook, and Doug and April Beall.
Lukas Ryan Gaiser was born to Salina Gaiser and Phillip Gaiser at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Jaxon Gaiser. His grandparents are Lorie Herndon, Mark Buitron, and Michael and Mary Gaiser.
Emily Joy Wright was born to Lindsey Christ Wright and Jared Christopher Wright of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:02 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has a sister, Abigail Wright. Her grandparents are Matthew and Kimberly Christ, and John and Melodie Wright.
Jackson Spence Lawyer was born to Sherry Renee Lawyer and Christoper Charles Lawyer of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:42 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has a sister, Brooklyn Paige Lawyer. His grandparents are A. Diane Lacey, and Laurie and Timmy Davis.
Cole Michael Norris was born to Haley Marie Morgan and Clayton Timothy Norris of Callaway at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. His grandparents are Amanda Abell, Calvin Morgan, Stephanie Schoonover and David Norris.
Benjamin Allan Quade was born to Paige Elizabeth Stanley and Justin Michael Quade of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:58 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Kelly Stanley, Bruce Allan Stanley, Deborah Lynn Quade and Timothy Allen Quade Jr.
Lillian Rose Willey was born to Melissa Willey and Daniel Willey of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has four brothers, Cameron, Nolen, Benjamin and Payton, and five sisters, Jaelynn, Addison, Eryn, Rhiannan and Madalyn. Her grandparents are Robert Carmier, the late Darlene Carmier, Donna Christopher and Timothy Willey.
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Claire Ham was born to Maggie Ham and Alex Ham of Bryans Road at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:42 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. She has five brothers, Jacob, Patrick, Robert, Mikey and Sean. Her grandparents are Bob and Barbara Green, and Gary and Linda Ham.
Lily Grace Lumpkins was born to McKenzie Lumpkins and Ryan Lumpkins of Piney Point at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Finn Lumpkins and Levi Lumpkins. Her grandparents are Mikey and Lori Bowes, and Bobby and Nancie Lumpkins.
Ava Abreona Green was born to Lanee Johnson and DeQuinte Green at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long. Her grandparents are Tammy Jordan, Josephus Johnson, Katherine King and Joe Green.
Cory Judah Zimmerman was born to Lucy Marie Zimmerman and Eugene B. Zimmerman of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:44 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has four brothers, Evan, Alex, Noah and Gene. His grandparents are Harlen and June Martin, and Harvey and Thelma Zimmerman.
Ethan Lee Gogul was born to Ashly Sue Gogul and Maurice Lee Gogul of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:08 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has two brothers, Blake Thomas Nelson and Chase Gerald Nelson. His grandparents are Gerald O’Blenis, Kelly O’Blenis, John Gogul, Dolores Burbano and William Burbano.
A’mara Bobbie Rhodes was born to Darian Mason and Mario Rhodes of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Darryl Edeien Jr.. Her grandparents are Devona Mason, Darryl Mason Sr., Marvin Rhodes, Katrina Rhodes and Barbara Smith.
Abigail Rose Sushinsky was born to Katherine Sushinsky and David Sushinsky of Drayden at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:32 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has a brother, Noah Sushinsky. Her grandparents are Mary Ellen and Ray Siguenza, and Nancy and George Sushinsky.
Madilynn Brooke McKee was born to Kristen McKee and Scott McKee of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:11 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has a brother, Gavin Phelan. Her grandparents are Carolyn Davis, Wayne and Anne Davis, and Darlene and Paul McKee.
Romeo Dedios Toting was born to Esmeralda Toting and Rogelio Toting of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces. He has a brother, Aiden, and a sister, Alexandria. His grandparents are Wilma, Zenida, Teodulo, Merideth and Glen Baugher.
Thomas David Fulton Kay was born to Sophie Mae Kay and Jonathan Michael Kay of Dameron at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:19 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are David and Hunter Meyercord, and Tom and Joan Kay.
Christopher Cole Raley was born to Nicole Marie Raley and Christopher Dylan Raley of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. She has a sister, Emma Grace Raley. His grandparents are Bryan and Stacie Leonard, and C.D. and Patty Raley.