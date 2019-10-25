Zari’ona Marie Bush was born to Tinahsa Janay Bush at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:49 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She has a brother, Zay’mar Jacquel Reeves. Her grandmother is Tina Marie Bush.
Andelyn Lilyana McFalls was born to Brittany McFalls and Frank McFalls of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has two sisters, Siddalee and Winter McFalls. Her grandparents are Roy and Pam Spalding, Alesia and Will Lake, and Frank and Sherri McFalls.
Masor Amir Johnson was born to Chainiah Johnson of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. His grandparents are Sheba Young and Ernest Johnson.
Dawson Smith was born to Brianna Foster and Greg Smith at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Jennifer Pilkerton Raley, Jeannie Hill Smith and James Smith.
George Ronald Berschneider was born to Terri Berschneider and George Berschneider of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 22 inches long. He has a sister, Olivia Berschneider. His grandparents are Tony and Brenda Rebo, Sandy and Mike Watts, and George and Donnis Berschneider.
Rowan Duerson was born to Ansley Duerson and Mark Duerson of Jacksonville, Fla., at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:19 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.9 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sister, Reagan Duerson. His grandparents are Charles L. Kemp II, Lisa Kemp and Terri Duerson.
Hope Rebecca Tennyson was born to Erin Dean Tennyson and Timothy Abell Tennyson of Clements at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:58 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2019. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has a brother, Will Franklin Tennyson, and two sisters, Claire Ann Tennyson and Belle Eva Tennyson. Her grandparents are Kevin Mark Dean, the late Rebecca Ann Dean, Patricia Abell Tennyson and Franklin David Tennyson.
Trinity Marie Perkins was born to Ebony Biscoe and Deatre Perkins at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:06 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long. She has two sisters, Destine and Serenity. Her grandparents are Lisa Jordan and Wayne Jordan.
Korie Christine O’Brien was born to Marissa Mercier and Nicholas O’Brien of Port Tobacco at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:43 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Tim and Carey Mercier, and Neil and Lori O’Brien.
Zyaire Omari Bush was born to Eshanna Proctor and Joseph Bush Jr. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has a sister, Janieya Bush. His grandparents are Tanya Gross, and Priscilla and Joseph Bush.
Skylar Lyric Higgs was born to Amber Leigh Higgs of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Diane Higgs and Jerry Higgs.
Dakota Ann Smith was born to Diamond Anderson and Raquan Smith of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:56 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, D’shawn Anderson. Her grandparents are Rebecca Anderson, Derrick Williams, Shawn Cook and Roxanne Quarles.
Rosie Grace Ballew was born to Kelsey Garn and Brandan Ballew of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:51 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Jill Garn, the late Ted Garn, and Larry and Charlotte Ballew.
Janalyn Jane Turing was born to Kara Turing and Matthew Turing of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has a brother, Jax Turing. Her grandparents are Rick and Jane Smith, and Ken and Lynda Turing.
Caroline Joy Johnson was born to Erin Johnson and Bradley Johnson of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:48 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Wesley Johnson. Her grandparents are Robbie and Dawn Tennyson, and Donnie and Lynda Johnson.
James Errol Roman Lopez was born to Karen Leann Marie Prinsen and Victor Miguel Lopez Jr. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:56 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sister, Alison Joyce Lopez. His grandparents are James and Tracy Prinsen, Linda Lopez and Victor Lopez Sr.