William John “Jack” Pugh was born to Margaret V. Pugh and Steven M. Pugh of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:07 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sister, Adelaide Pugh. His grandparents are Rosalie Herion, Robert Freese Sr., Joann Kraemer and David Pugh.
Hazel Claire Duquette was born to Victoria Duquette and Alexander Duquette of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on Dec. 18, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and was 21.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Sherie Case, Jeffery Case, Robert Duquette and Tammy Duquette.
Elliott James Kim was born to Brittany Allen and Jinhan Kim of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on Dec. 19, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Darleen Allen, and Andrew and Sun Jakubaski.
Savanna Rose Edwards was born to Cheyenne Michelle Combs and Joseph Lee Edwards at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:11 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has a brother, Xavior Lee Gough. Her grandparents are James Combs, Kay Combs, Robert Edwards and Dawn Edwards.
Charlie Ann Green was born to Kristen Cox and Samuel Green of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on Dec. 20, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Sonja Cox, Robert Cox, Tom Green and Ginny Green.
Connor Wyatt Hayden was born to Kayla Mae Hayden and Bradley William Hayden at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:17 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Estella Mae Hayden. His grandparents are Bonnie and Gary Sweitzer, and Sidney and Peggy Wilkenson.
Madilyn Jeanne Hogan was born to Heather Edna Marie Hogan and Edward Francis Hogan of Prince Frederick at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 14.9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Brenda and Robert Schneider, and Rochelle and Edward Hogan.
Amelia Judith McConnell was born to Morgan Hankey Burns and Ronald Allen McConnell II at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Susan and Charles Burns, the late David Hankey, Ronald McConnell and Marlene Bell Atkinson.
Ty’Jay Evans was born to Taijanae Evans and Thomas Evans at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:34 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has a sister, Nova Tibbs.
Alyssa Christine Bayden was born to Lara Bayden and Glendon Bayden of Avenue at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has three brothers, Christopher Bayden, Bentley Bayden and Daniel Bayden. Her grandparents are Victoria Kane-Perry, Randy L. Bayden, and Keith and Lisa Adelman.
Mason Francis Phetteplace was born to Casie Marie Phetteplace and Joshua Francis Phetteplace of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:51 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Andy and Pamela Bell, and Donald and Janet Phetteplace.
Desmond Wade Brooks was born to Alyssa Forrest and Dimitri Brooks of Ridge at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Kristin Wathen, Jesse Forrest and Joy Jackson.
Jacob Allen Tippett was born to Christina Marie Tippett and Gregory Lyle Tippett of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:01 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2020. He weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 22.5 inches long. He has a sister, Makynzie Louann Tippett. His grandparents are Wayne and Debbie Milam, and Joyce Tippett.
Charlotte Joy Lankford was born to Emily Rodriguez and Edward Lankford of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 11:12 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2020. She weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. She has a brother, Tristan Lankford, and a sister, MaKenna Lankford. Her grandparents are Abrea and Luis Rodriguez, and Wanda and Maurice Lankford.
Ramsey Xavier Black was born to Mary Jolene Black and Lucas Pierson Black of Chaptico at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 22 inches long. He has a brother, Isaac Black, and a sister, Arley Black. His grandparents are Ronnie and Gwen Tennyson, and Robert and Donna Black.