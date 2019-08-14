Cameron Sol Gronseth was born to Alicia Gronseth and James Gronseth of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:19 p.m. on May 2, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are James and Donna Lang, Dennis and Bette Gronseth, and Judith and Danny Harrison.
Brett Nathaniel Baugher was born to Cassandra Laurel Baugher and Paul Dwayne Baugher of Bushwood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:20 a.m. on May 6, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Jean Marie Walter and Glen Baugher Sr..
Annabelle Monroe NeSmith was born to Angel Lee NeSmith and Joey Allen NeSmith of Callaway at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 7:24 a.m. on May 6, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has two brothers, JJ and Kole, and three sisters, Alicia, Chelsea and Haley. Her grandparents are Francis Lacey, Cora Buckler, Michael NeSmith and Sandra Clayton.
Ava Amaya Paxton was born to Ashley D. Wiggins and Marcus S. Paxton of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:52 a.m. on May 8, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a brother, Jordan “Scoops” Paxton, and a sister, Sierra “Si Si” Paxton. Her grandparents are Alberta C. Wiggins and the late Carolyn Paxton.
Carter Cash Finch was born to Margaret Mary Cannon and Stephen Charles Finch of Callaway at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:50 a.m. on May 9, 2019. He weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has a sister, Lillian Grace Finch. His grandparents are Melanie Cannon, Robert Cannon, Charles and Debra Finch, and Debbie Kay.
Reignbow Adya Saiz-Santiago was born to Felicia Saiz and Jordan Santiago of Waldorf at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:12 a.m. on May 10, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 2.8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Madden Scott Morris was born to Jasmine Morris and Patrick Morris of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:42 p.m. on May 11, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Dax, and a sister, Bellamy. His grandparents are Steve and Janel Scheuring, and Randy and Patty Morris.
Christopher Jaxon Hobbs was born to Meagan Beavers and Christopher Hobbs of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:31 a.m. on May 12, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Annabella Hobbs. His grandparents are Cindy Johnson, Jeffrey Beavers, Marianela Cone and Frank Cone.
Kenneth David Carkhuff was born to Julia Carkhuff and Kenneth Carkhuff of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:36 p.m. on May 12, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Liberty. His grandparents are Kyle and Natalie Olsen, and Kenneth and Karlene Carkhuff.
Kaclynn Dalia Bishop was born to Racie Nakita Bishop and Kyle David Bishop of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:32 p.m. on May 14, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. She has a sister, Kyra Diane Bishop. Her grandparents are Jacquie Neff, Brad Burge, and Bill and Diane Johnson.
Atreyu Russell Curtis was born to Juliette Curtis and Mark Curtis of Charlotte Hall at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:10 a.m. on May 15, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 22 inches long. He has a sister, Daisy Curtis. His grandparents are John and Sandy Curtis.
Riley Genevieve Yost was born to Ashley Yost and William Yost of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:36 a.m. on May 22, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has a brother, Bryce. Her grandparents are Mike McWilliams, Terri McWilliams, Linda Morris and Melvin Yost.
Everly Quinn Newberry was born to Sarah Newberry and Joshua Newberry of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:47 a.m. on May 22, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has a brother, Austin Newberry, and two sisters, Autumn Newberry and Penelope Newberry. Her grandparents are Patrick Adams, and Richard and Tonya Newberry.
Daris Fields was born to Chanel Mnyah and Xaiver Fields at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on May 24, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has a brother, Stevin Mason Jr., and two sisters, Zi’Arya Mason and Layonna Harris. Her grandparents are Lynda Mnyah and Dana Fields.
Mia Jeannine Wingfield was born to Ashley Wingfield and Michael Wingfield of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 11:41 p.m. on May 28, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has two brothers, Makai and Memphis Wingfield. Her grandparents are Gerald and Melissa Hopkins.
Owen Michael Allen was born to Kathryn Allen and Michael Allen of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:03 p.m. on May 29, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has two brothers, Jakob and Kameron, and a sister, Kiley.
Jake Robert Britt was born to Kristin Britt and Mike Britt of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 7:21 p.m. on May 29, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Ryan Britt. His grandparents are Chuck and Carolyn Hayden, Bobby Moran, and Mike and Donna Britt.
Messiah Noel Mawson was born to Tanyia Gross and Treyvon Mawson at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:37 p.m. on May 30, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.