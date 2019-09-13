Sunila Yaa Dansoh was born to Shanece Fowler and Fred Dansoh of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on Sept. 27, 2018. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 18 inches long. Her grandparents are Carol Humphrey, Percell Fowler and Juliana Nkansah.
Mason Wayne Clarke was born to Kristy Clarke and Guy Clarke of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:10 p.m. on June 8, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has a sister, Sadie Marie Clarke. His grandparents are Richard and Connie Pilkerton, Terry Guy and David Clarke.
Piper Sophia James was born to Kerry Saunders and Paul James of Indian Head at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 4:37 a.m. on June 10, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has a sister, Lailah Saunders. Her grandparents are Charles and Barbara Talbert, and Donna James.
Owen Michael Grimes was born to Julie Grimes and Glenn Grimes of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:33 a.m. on June 12, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He has a brother, Darren Grimes. His grandparents are Michael and Darllene Koehler, and Donald and Brenda Grimes.
Lillian Joy Ellis was born to Julia Huffine and Andrew Ellis of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:40 a.m. on June 12, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has a brother, Ethan Huffine. Her grandparents are Ward Huffine, Joel Ellis and Peggy Hendley.
Harper Delaney Heath was born to Jamie Heath and Craig Heath of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:20 p.m. on June 14, 2019. She weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She has a sister, Ella Heath. Her grandparents are Charyl and William Bradd, and Penny and Brian Heath.
Easton Brooks Guy was born to Lauren Guy and Robert Guy of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:58 a.m. on June 17, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sister, Evelyn. His grandparents are Mindy and Gerry Moran, Rick Rorabacher, Tammy and Rick Kiber, and Bobby and Pam Guy.
Evalynn Indica Fischer was born to Jennifer Marie Dungan and Michael Hemi Fischer of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:40 p.m. on June 20, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Karen Arnold, Tammy Lynn Fischer and Michael Joseph Fischer.
Aria Clyburn was born to Unique Chase and Joseph Clyburn of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:23 p.m. on June 22, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. She has a sister, Joselyn Clyburn. Her grandparents are Shonda Daye, Kevin Johnson, John Clyburn Sr. and Juliet Clyburn.
Danielle Kam-Young was born to Kimberly Kam-Young and Brent Kam-Young of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:45 p.m. on June 23, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Ronie and Marilyn Hines, and Douglas and Phyllis Kam-Young.
Evelyn Luna Parks was born to Shaira Ashley Parks and Corey Michael Parks of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:39 a.m. on June 30, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 3.9 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She has a brother, Jackson Skylar Parks, and a sister, Alikai Misty Parks. Her grandparents are Roy Spalding, Pam Spalding, Daniele and John Austin, and Michael and Gina Parks.
Myles David Colandrea was born to Destiny Mellen and Deuyn Colandrea at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:56 a.m. on July 4, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
Nico Anthony Lee was born to Penny Ann Asbury and Dennis Michael Lee Jr. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 7:24 a.m. on July 8, 2019. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has three brothers, Jayden, Dennis and LJ, and two sisters, Layla and Raylynn. His grandparents are Kelly and Johnny Asbury, and Kelly and Jack Swann.
Allysen Elizabeth Tatum was born to Melissa Dodson and Jacory Tatum of Lusby at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:38 a.m. on July 12, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 7.4 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Sharon Dodson, Johnny Tatum Jr. and Towanda Lawrence.
Kyle Zane Prouty was born to Sharon Prouty and Kristopher Prouty of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:09 p.m. on July 12, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Zachary Warren. His grandparents are Carol Bell, Edwin Schortemeyer, and Kristie and Francis Prouty.
Alexandra Michelle Skelley was born to Mary Amanda “Mandy” Skelley and Paul William Skelley of Aquasco at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 7:16 a.m. on July 13, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has two sisters, Amber and Danielle “Dani” Skelley. Her grandparents are Larry and Mary Estevez, Dawn Skelley and Ron Skelley.
Amir Isaiah Luttrell was born to Samantha McCoy and Isaiah Luttrell of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:45 p.m. on July 15, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. His grandparents are Penny and Charles McCoy, and Faith and Terrence Luttrell.
Zaiden Daniel Unkle was born to Jennifer Michelle Unkle and Donald Thomas Unkle at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 10:04 p.m. on July 19, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long. His grandparents are Christy Brinkley, Jason Hunter, Donald Unkle and Irene Bentley.
Riley Rain Kovacs was born to Adrianna Valverde and Matthew Kovacs of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 6:52 a.m. on July 21, 2019. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Ava Kovacs.
Landon Owen Calvert was born to Amy Calvert of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:06 p.m. on July 25, 2019. He weighed 6 pounds, 8.7 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Mike Calvert and Frankie Calvert.
Londyn Madora McMillan was born to Kayla Marie Wallace and Brandon Robert McMillan Sr. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:21 a.m. on July 28, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Brandon Jr. and Artist McMillan. Her grandparents are Iva Creek, Samuel Green, Deborah Troublefield and Robert Copper.
Titus Truman Cable was born to Hannah Cable and Ryan Cable of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:52 p.m. on July 29, 2019. He weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a brother, Christian. His grandparents are Bill and Jennifer Atherton, and Lee and Lisa Cable.
Grant Lee Green was born to Hailey Green and Jeremy Green at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:20 p.m. on July 29, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. He has a sister, Aria Green. His grandparents are Fay and Grant Wallace, and Kevin and Dalal Green.
Nicholas James Matthews was born to Stacey Cleo Stone and James Brian Matthews at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:50 a.m. on July 30, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.75 inches long. His grandparents are Elen and Billy Stone, and Harold and Carol Matthews.
Penelope Lane Hill was born to Katie Hill and Joshua Hill of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:36 p.m. on July 30, 2019. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 22 inches long. She has a sister, Lorelai Hill. Her grandparents are Robert and Yvonne Heyrich, Dreama and Jeffrey Dohl, and Donald and Gina Hill.
Robert Thomas Smothers III was born to Beth Smothers and Robert Smothers Jr. of Leonardtown at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:35 a.m. on July 31, 2019. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 22 inches long. He has two brothers, Eric and Dante Smothers. His grandparents are James and Betty Knott, Louisiana Jones and Robert Smothers Sr.