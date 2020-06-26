St. Mary's births

Logan Miles Alexander Wright was born to Emily Wall and Mark Wright of Hollywood at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:21 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. He has two brothers, Jaxon and Austin. His grandparents are Mark Wall and Kenneth and Linda Wright.
Josephine Rose Peil was born to Jocelyn Evans and John Peil of St. George Island at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:28 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Mike and Terri Evans, and Bill and Cindy Peil.
Walker Emery Lacey was born to Wendi Lacey and John Lacey of Mechanicsville at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 9:41 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sister, Jayde Lacey. His grandparents are John and Donna Lacey, and Sterling and Cindy Walker.
Ellie Paige Wagner was born to Julie Wagner and Adam Wagner of Charlotte Hall at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:28 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Tina Goldsmith, Ray Newhart, Paige Rosado and Mathew Wagner.
Drew Marie King was born to Hollie Marie Ridgell and Daniel Joseph King of Park Hall at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Mariana Lucia Rutherford was born to Mariana G. Rutherford and William T. Rutherford of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. She has two sisters, Hope Rutherford and Eryn Rutherford.
Marshall Oliver-Grant Fletcher was born to Denae Fletcher and Lorenzo Fletcher of Great Mills at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. He has six brothers, Lorenzo, Xavier, Eli, Nathaniel, Emmanuel and Harrison, and four sisters, Mary, Ariana, Annabelle and Alivia. His grandparents are Lee and Stephanie Zufelt, and Lorenzo and Janice Fletcher.
Naamir Draco Mundell was born to Aisha Renee Mundell at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown on Jan. 25, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long. He has a sister, Ny’Lasjha Mundell. His grandparent is Jean Annette Fontayne-Mundell.
Vallentino Ares Johnson was born to Keana Marie Biscoe and Duvalle Lamont Johnson Jr. of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 7:18 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He has a sister, Athena Marie Biscoe. His grandparents are Crystal Biscoe, Anthony Biscoe, Duvalle Johnson Sr. and Christine Wells.
Paxleigh Rae Draheim was born to Shannon Marie Draheim and Phillip Hunter Draheim of California at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 8:04 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. She has a sister, Amelia Draheim. Her grandparents are Bill and Denise Daws, and Eddie and Sally Draheim.
London Taylor Proctor was born to Channelle Young and Clayton Proctor at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 11:52 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19.5 inches long. She has two brothers, Zayen Young and Malakai Dickens. Her grandparents are Mary Taylor, Joseph Young, William Proctor and Mary Proctor.
Brody Alexander Dietz was born to Heather Marie Barnes and Nicholas Alexander Dietz of Lexington Park at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 5:47 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19 inches long. He has a brother, Bradley, and a sister, Brooklyn. His grandparents are Jean and Thomas Barnes, and Maria and Robert “Bob” Dietz.
Aria Rose Lucien was born to Destiny Monique Shelton and Kevin Isaiah Lucien at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown at 1:44 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Michelle Brown, Anthony Shelton, Angela Johnson and Lyndon Lucien.