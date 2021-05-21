“For the first time ever” is a phrase heard a lot at Great Mills NJROTC this year. This has been an amazing year for the unit, capped off by being named as a Distinguished Unit with Honors for being in the top 20% of the 58 NJROTC units in the mid-Atlantic region.
Led by Brittney-Anne King (first semester) and Michaela Braley (second semester), the unit adopted a kinder, gentler approach based on mutual respect. Executive officer Madison Davis added a new recognition program of Mister and Miss ROTC for cadets who demonstrate outstanding unit spirit.
The unit had several impressive accomplishments:
• Ryan Lowe was named to the Legion of Valor as one of the two best cadets in the mid-Atlantic. He also won the Maryland state Sons of the American Revolution essay contest and placed 11th in the nation.
• Michaela Braley and Braxton Bonilla placed second and seventh, respectively, out of 157 cadets at Leadership Academy, the “all star camp” for NJROTC.
• Andrew Vandergrift placed second in the nation in the Surface Navy Association essay contest.
• Vandergrift led the Academic Team of Skylar Blackwell, Erick Guzman, Samantha Morrison, and Anna Redman placed fifth in the nation at the “Brain Brawl” national championships.
• Two teams (including an all-first-years team) advanced to the second round of the national Joint Leadership Academic Bowl.
• Three of its five academic teams placed in the top 20% of the nation in the NJROTC National Academic Exam.
• Placed first, first and second out of about 40 competitors at the Easton virtual Brain Brawls.
• Placed second at the virtual Brain Brawl & Athletic Competition held at Friendly High School.
• Unit moved up from 26th place to seventh place in the Mid-Atlantic overall rankings.
The momentum is continuing to build heading into next year. Next year’s leaders are already working well together by taking part in gardening, school beautification and team building events. This unit has come a long way and the cadets are truly thankful for everyone’s hard work and for the support we receive from outside organizations and are excited to see how to build on this year’s success.
The unit is living up to its motto of being like a lighthouse: “We don’t waver in the storm. We just shine.”
Written by senior Maria Calletano,
who is the Great Mills High School
NJROTC Public Affairs Officer.