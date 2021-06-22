Southern Maryland will be hosting a few fireworks events on the July 4 weekend.
• Regency Furniture Stadium will host a Fireworks Spectacular 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at 11765 St. Linus drive in Waldorf. There will be inflatables, food and live music. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 301-638-9788 or go to www.https://www.somdbluecrabs.com/.
• Solomons Business Association will be hosting fireworks at dusk Sunday, July 4, on the Solomons Boardwalk.
Vehicle traffic will be restricted though parking will be available in Glascock Field across from the Calvert Marine Museum. The cost is $5 and proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 451.
A boat parade is to be announced.
Rain date is Monday, July 5.
For more information, go to www.solomonsmaryland.com.
• The town of Indian Head will host a July 4 Celebration 3:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Village Green Park, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. A patriotic ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. Endless amusement rides for $5 and a performance from DJ Rockin’ Roger will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 6 to 9 p.m,. and the fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. No pets or alcoholic beverages. For more information, contact 240-375-4061 or karen@townofindianhead.org.
• Charles County Fairgrounds will host a July 4 Celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata. There will be food, pony rides, fireworks show and performances by The Port Tobacco Pickers and The Bucket List. The McConchie One Room Schoolhouse will be available for viewing. Free admission. For more information, call 301-932-1234.
