Sotterley Plantation to host annual potato planting day
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host its Eighth Annual Growing for Good — Potato Planting Day at 9 a.m, and at noon Saturday, March 20. Help sustainably farm Sotterley’s land, which donates its produce to help those in need in our own community. Over the past seven years, the Growing for Good program has donated over 70,000 lbs. of produce to our local food pantries. The family-friendly event is open to those ages 5 and older. Rain date is Saturday, March 27. Registration required and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. To register, contact 301-373-2280, ext. 1105 or officemanager@sotterley.org, or go to www.sotterley.org.
Tell your Charles County tales
Charles County Interactors, sponsored by the Rotary Club of La Plata, are hoping to create a collection of personal stories from long-time residents of Southern Maryland, especially those from Charles County. Interact is eager to preserve the history of the area with stories about living in rural Maryland. Photographs are also being requested. Interviews will be conducted through March and the project is expected to be completed by May. Email Georgia Bonney at msgeorgia@neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org.
AMG accepting Fairies in the Garden applications
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is accepting entries for the 12th annual outdoor exhibit through Monday, March 15. Fairy and gnome homes, dragon lairs, magical creatures and more are welcome. This is a non-juried, open show. The show is open to all ages. There are two categories; Fairies in the Garden and Children’s Fairy Garden. Go to https://annmariegarden.wufoo.com/forms/entry-form-fairies-in-the-garden-2021/.
Calvert emergency funds available
Calvert County has been awarded $16,278 in federal funds to supplement food and shelter programs in the county and are accepting applications until 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. Agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary, have a voluntary board. Contact Christine Michelsen at 410-535-2000 or uwadmin@unitedwaycalvert.org, and mail applications to United Way House, 530 Main St., PO Box 560, Prince Frederick. Md. 20678.
Calvert to host paper shredding events
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host free paper shredding events for county residents to help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Call 410-326-0210 or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
SSCC accepting supervisor nominations
The St. Mary’s Soil Conservation Committee is accepting nominations for a district supervisor through Tuesday, March 30. The appointment will fill the expired term of Donald Ocker and run through March 30, 2026. Supervisors must be residents of the district and district boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources. Nomination forms are available at the the St. Mary’s Soil Conservation District Office, 26737 Radio Station Way, Suite B in Leonardtown or at www.mda.maryland.gov. Nominations should be sent to State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Md. 21401.
MAEF announces scholarship
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 Dr. Ronald J. Seibel Scholarship through Thursday, April 1. The scholarship provides up to $1,000 in tuition funding to qualified college students and are open to students pursuing a two-year or four-year degree enrolled in majors leading to careers in agriculture or agriculture education at a qualifying institution. Award announcements will be made by April 30, 2021. Go to http://maefonline.com/home/student-center/scholarships/.
CRSPA sponsoring fundraiser
The Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Inc. is sponsoring a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels through Thursday, April 1. Monetary donations may be dropped off at any Community Bank of the Chesapeake. Go to lynncox1.wixsite.com or the Calvert Retired School Personnel Association, Inc. Facebook page.
Calvert Hospice to host grieving programs
Calvert Hospice will host a free virtual Grief 101 seminar 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 2. Topics will include the grieving process, common misconceptions about grief and coping skills. Registration required.
A virtual Journey Through Grief program will run 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays from April 14 through May 19. The program will focus on each person’s unique journey through grief by expressing thoughts and feelings through journaling. Sessions will be held on Wednesdays starting April 14 through May 19 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. There is a $50 supply fee, but scholarships are available. Registration is required. For more about these programs or to register, contact Trina Goffe at 410-535-0892, ext. 2201 or tgoffe@calverthospice.org, or go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
Brendan Sailing accepting registration
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 summer camp season. There are one and two weekday camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, while St Mary’s College of Maryland will host a 10-day residential camp and a week-long day camp in Southern Maryland. A discount of $100 will be offered for registrations before April 1. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html or www.brendansailing.org.
SMECO offering scholarships
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year through Tuesday, April 6. Four high school seniors will be awarded $2,500 each. Students are eligible to apply if they live with parents or guardians who are SMECO members. Seniors must be enrolled or plan to enroll full-time in an accredited college, university, or trade school. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0. For more information or to apply, go to smeco.coop/scholarships.