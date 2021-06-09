CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is offering a Wellness Challenge through Thursday, Oct. 7. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.
CCCT accepting grant applications
The Charles County Charitable Trust is accepting applications for grants under Maryland Recovery Now through Monday, June 28. Maryland Recovery Now is a program designed to help nonprofits make up for shortfalls created by the impact of the pandemic or other circumstances that cut into providing vital services to the community. Email spetroff@charlesnonprofits.org or go to www.charlesnonprofits.org/maryland-recovery/.
Playground to be replaced
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that a new playground will be built at Dunkirk District Park. The new playground will feature the theme “Chesapeake Bay: Above and Below Water.” The existing playground is to be demolished beginning June 28. Reconstruction will take approximately five to six weeks, weather permitting. The park is located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2803/Ongoing-Park-Projects.
Calvert announces pool hours
Cove Point Park and King’s Landing pools are now open. Cove Point pool will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, while King’s Landing will be open noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After June 11, Cove Point will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Kings Landing pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Go to www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Waldorf School to hold open house
Friends of Old Waldorf School Foundation will hold an open house 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at 3074 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Exhibits and light refreshments. Registration required. Call 301-752-5198.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free fishing Saturday, June 12. During free fishing day, a person may catch and possess fish in the tidal and nontidal waters of the state for recreational purposes without an license or stamp. There is also free fishing year-round at Friendship Landing Park, 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/free-fishing.
Auxiliary to hold craft show
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Spring Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. There will also be a bake sale and 50-50 raffle. Email Craftshow@hvfd7.com.
Fowler to hold wade-in
Retired Senator Bernie Fowler will hold his annual Patuxent River Wade-In 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Jefferson Patterson Park, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The event helps determine the clarity of the water. Call 410-586-850-1 or go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
ARC to host job fair
The Arc Southern Maryland to host a drive-thru job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday June 15, at 355 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The organization is offering full- and part-time careers, including direct support professional and management positions. Online interviews will be available for those who are unable to attend. Go to www.arcsomd.org/join-our-team.
DNR announces striped bass season
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced new regulations for the Chesapeake Bay summer-fall season. The season in most areas of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries will be open through Thursday, July 15, and again from Sunday, Aug. 1, through through Friday, Dec. 10. Anglers can keep one striped bass per person per day with a minimum size of 19 inches. During a chartered fishing trip, the captain or mate will not be permitted to land or possess striped bass for personal consumption. During the closure period, anglers will be prohibited from targeting striped bass, which includes catch-and-release and charter boats.
The Calvert County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual free Juneteenth celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Music, children’s activities, displays, exhibits, raffle, dance, food, oral histories and a talent show. Call Michael Kent at 240-719-6966.
Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will host its Juneteenth celebration beginning at noon Saturday, June 19, at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park. Tour African American sites and hear live jazz by jaared. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Bring chairs and canopies. Go to www.ucaconline.org/juneteenth.html.
Charles to host Juneteenth festivities
Charles County Juneteenth Committee will host a Juneteenth Freedom Day noon to 6 p.m. at Shops at Waldorf Center, 3003 Festival Way in Waldorf. Vendors, food trucks and entertainment featuring music and poetry. Go to www.lbicollective.com.
Composting workshops planned
A pair of composting workshops are scheduled for 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Learn hands-on backyard composting techniques and how to both prevent and solve common issues. Charles County residents qualify to take home a free Geobin. Registration required by June 21. To register for the 9:30 workshop, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-compost-bin-workshop-930-am-workshop-tickets-150569496, or for the 0:30 workshop go to www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-compost-bin-workshop-1030-am-workshop-tickets-150631317325?aff=erelpanelorg.
Rain barrel workshops planned
A pair of rain barrel workshops are scheduled for 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Learn the practical uses of rain barrels and how they reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase pre-assembled rain barrels and learn the technique for later installation at home to become eligible for a tax deduction. Registration required by June 21. To register for the 9:30 workshop, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-rain-barrel-workshop-930am-workshop-june-26-2021-tickets-139957611985, or for the 10:30 workshop, go to
www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-rain-barrel-workshop-1030am-workshop-june-26-2021-tickets-139960027209.
Scholarship applications being accepted
Applications are now being accepted for the new David Dwight Barnes Memorial Scholarship Foundation through Wednesday, June 30. The scholarship was established to honor the memory of David D. Barnes who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in October 2019 at the age of 45. The one -time scholarship is for students with financial needs who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Go to https://ddbmemorialscholarship.com.
AAHPP grants available
The Maryland Historical Trust and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture are accepting applications for grant funds through the African American Heritage Preservation Program through Thursday, July 1.
Grants range from $10,000 to $100,000 and eligible applicants include non-profit organizations and local jurisdictions. Business entities and individuals may also apply for program grants when seeking funds for a preservation or development project that serves a high public purpose. Go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants_africanamerican.shtml.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free fishing Sunday, July 4. During free fishing day, a person may catch and possess fish in the tidal and nontidal waters of the state for recreational purposes without a license or stamp. There is also free fishing year-round at Friendship Landing Park, 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/free-fishing.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide.