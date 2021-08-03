PFVFD carnival returns
The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual carnival 6 to 11 p.m. nightly through Saturday, Aug. 7, at the corner of U.S. Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Rides, games and more than 40 attractions. Go to https://www.pfvfd.org/join-us-for-our-annual-pfvfd-2021-carnival/.
Vets N Transition to host resource fair, ceremony
Vets N Transition will host an inaugural Veterans of Charles County Purple Heart Recognition and Veteran’s Resource Fair noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. All active duty military members, reservists, veterans and the community are invited. A portion of the proceeds will go to the veterans museum. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-veterans-ofcharles-co-purple-heart-recognition-veteran-fair-tickets-160823396107/.
Quilters guild to meet
The Pax River Quilters Guild will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Good Samaritan Church, 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park and virtually for those who are unable to attend. New members welcome. Call Cindy at 301-769-1151 or go to www.paxriverquiltguild.com.
Folk Salad to perform
Folk Salad will perform 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Xella Winery and Vineyard, 26781 Laurel Grove Road in Mechanicsville. Bring a picnic basket or sample something in the tasting room. Go to www.xellawine.com.
CCPS offering parental support
Charles County Public Schools is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Parents of children enrolled in Charles County schools can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child. Consultations will be virtual with a school psychologist, school counselor, and/or a pupil personnel worker. In-person meetings will be offered on a limited basis. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 13. Contact 301-392-7507 or blugo@ccboe.com.
Stewart to host school drive-thru event
Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart will host her annual drive-thru event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf. The first 250 Pre-K through Grade 12 students that register will receive a backpack with school supplies. The Charles County school with the most registered students will win 100 safety kits for their school and a faculty luncheon. Vaccinations will also be available. Registration deadline is Aug. 11. Go to https://bit.ly/3rtunBg.
Spend an evening with Shakespeare
Newtowne Players Theater will host William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; Friday, Aug. 13; Saturday Aug. 14; Thursday, Aug. 19; Friday, Aug. 20; and Saturday, Aug. 21 at Historic St Mary’s City. Tickets are $13-1$18. Go to bit.ly/377s4KN.
NAACP to host school fair
The St. Mary’s County Branch of the NAACP will host its Fourth Annual Back to School Fair noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at John G. Lancaster Park, 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park. Supplies will be given away while they last. There will be resources and information kiosks, games, food trucks, DJ and more. Go to www.stmarysnaacp.org.
TBP holding auditions for “Frankenstein”
Twin Beach Players will hold auditions for their production of “Frankenstein” 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, and Monday, Aug. 16, at the North Beach Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. In North Beach. The play will run Oct. 15-31 and all performances will be at the North Beach Boys and Girls Club. Contact 443-646-3858 or info@twinbeachplayers.com, or go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
KofC to host golf tournament
The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual golf tournament 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, 21935 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown. The cost is $100 and includes green fees, BBQ lunch, range balls and tournament prizes. There will also be several contests. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics, Care Net and local council programs. Call Herb Male at 352-514-0311 or Jim Berned at 301-904-6244.
Country Memories to headline Front Porch Series
Country Memories will perform 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Snacks will be available for purchase. The free concert is part of the The Calvert County Historical Society Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Bring chairs and coolers. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
Mavericks to hold shoe drive
The Elite Mavericks AAU basketball team will host a fundraising shoe drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Giant Food store, 3297 Crain Highway Waldorf in Maryland. Gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted. The amount of money raised is determined by the total weight of the shoes collected. Contact Dawn Carman at 2020-422-7195 or Mrs.Communication@gmail.com.
SMRFO to host outdoor fair
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host a fishing and outdoor adventure fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Vendor tables, kids casting contest, door prizes and raffles. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.smrfo.org.
Crab Festival nears
The St. Mary’s County Annual Crab Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairground Road in Leonardtown. There will be hot spiced crabs, live music, a car show, arts and crafts vendors, crab races, a crab picking contest, a variety of food vendors and more. Go to www.stmaryscrabfestival.com.
Sotterley to host Barn Bash
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host its annual Barn Bash 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Sample 20-plus craft beers, artisan vendors, food trucks and lawn games. VIP Early Party tickets are available. Must be 21 to purchase tasting ticket. Tickets are non-refundable. Contact 301-373-2280 Ext. 1105 or officemanager@sotterley.org.
North Beach to hold glow vigil
The Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee and Calvert Advocacy partners will host a Glow Vigil 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the North Beach Pavilion. Glow sticks provided. Email sandy.otse@yahoo.com.
Forestry course planned
A General Forestry Certification Course from the University of Maryland Extension Forestry program will be offered online Sept. 1 through Dec. 15. Go to extension.umd.edu/forestry-course.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide. Go to www.road2par.com/events-1/tinderbox-golf-classic-2.
TEDX to host virtual event
TEDXGreatMills will host “EMERGE!” virtually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. There will be nine guest speakers followed by a round-table discussion. The event is free, but donations accepted. Registration required. Go to www.tedxgreatmills.com.
Annual Walk in the Park planned
St. Francis Xavier Church will host its Fourth Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the parish’s Newtowne Manor House, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. For all ages and abilities. The cost is $20, which includes a tee shirt. Free for ages 12 and younger. Call Sarah Matisick at 301-247-7416 or go to www.stfrancisxavierchurch.org.
SDVFDRS holding brick fundraiser
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, Valley Lee will pave the entrance to its station with bricks engraved with names of community members and supporting businesses. Email brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org or go to wwwbricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS.
Chorale seeking singers
Registration is now open for the Southern Maryland Encore Chorale, a local choral group singing a fun and eclectic mix of music in different styles and from different eras. The group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from September to December and a free concert is held in December. The group is directed by Joey Hoopengardner. No auditions necessary. For more information or to register, call 301-261-5747 or go to www.encorecreativity.org.
Ag department seeking nominees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.
JPPM seeking candidate
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.
Calvert announces pool hours
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation recently announced it will adjust pool hours due to staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will be available without advance reservations.
Hall Aquatic Center – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cove Point Pool – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Kings Landing – Noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Saturday and Sunday.
Grant funding available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources recently announced the American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Grant Program will offer grant funding to local nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic application process is now open. Restrictions apply. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NonProfitGrant.
TBP selling chair sponsorships
Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.
Thrift store reopens
The Faith United Methodist Church thrift store at 15869 Livingston Road in Accokeek will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is currently offering a Wellness Challenge. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.