Calvert P&R wants your story
Calvert County Parks & Recreation invites residents to share their park and recreation story in a 1-minute video to be featured during National Park and Recreation Month in July. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SubmitVideo.
Southern Maryland to host Juneteenth celebrations
Calvert County Branch of the NAACP will host its annual free Juneteenth celebration 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Music, children’s activities, displays, exhibits, raffle, dance, food, oral histories and a talent show. Call Michael Kent at 240-719-6966.
Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will host its celebration beginning at noon Saturday, June 19, at Lancaster Park in Lexington Park. Tour African American sites and hear live jazz by jaared. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Bring chairs and canopies. Go to www.ucaconline.org/juneteenth.html.
A Juneteenth Freedom Day will be held noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Shops at Waldorf Center, 3003 Festival Way in Waldorf. Vendors, food trucks and entertainment featuring music and poetry. Go to www.lbicollective.com.
SMCM to host folklife summer workshops
The Southern Maryland Folklife Center will host the inaugural Southern Maryland Folklife Summer Workshops 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, through Friday, June 25, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Workshops will be offered in Southern Maryland geneology, history of wampum, Contra dance, history of bluegrass, small farm entrepreneurship, stuffed ham (two day event), landscape painting and African American hair. Workshops will culminate in a public exhibition and celebration at the college’s Boyden Gallery. The cost is $10 per workshop, $20 for two or $30 for three. A separate music and dance performance and Historic St. Mary’s City excursion are $10 each. Registration is required. Email somdfolklife@gmail.com.