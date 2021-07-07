JPPM seeking candidate
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.
Calvert announces new pool hours
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation recently announced it will adjust pool hours due to staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will be available without advance reservations.
• Hall Aquatic Center – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Cove Point Pool – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Kings Landing – Noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Saturday and Sunday.
Grant funding available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources recently announced the American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Grant Program will offer grant funding to local nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic application process is now open. Restrictions apply. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NonProfitGrant.
TBP selling chair sponsorships
Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.
CCPS offering parental support
Charles County Public Schools is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Parents of children enrolled in Charles County schools can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child. Consultations will be virtual with a school psychologist, school counselor, and/or a pupil personnel worker. In-person meetings will be offered on a limited basis. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 13. Contact 301-392-7507 or blugo@ccboe.com.
Beach cleanup planned
A beach cleanup for Point Lookout State Park will be held 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 11. A raffle will be held for volunteers. Go to www.facebook.com/events/18298542031290.
P&Z input requested
The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning on behalf of the Calvert County Planning Commission invites citizens to provide input on the Dunkirk Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Update hybrid workshop 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk. Citizens can also attend the workshop virtually. Registration required and closes July 15. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/DunkirkTownCenter.
Lamb to discuss fishing techniques
Ken Lamb of The Tackle Box will discuss lures, bait and techniques for catching cobia, bluefish and Spanish mackerel virtually 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, during a Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization meeting. Go to www.smrfo.org/contact-us.
Entrepreneur training offered
A Project Opportunity Southern Maryland Fall 2021 Orientation Session will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24, at The Hilton Garden Inn, 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The program will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9. For more information, email Joe Giordano at joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Forestry course planned
A General Forestry Certification Course from the University of Maryland Extension Forestry program will be offered online Sept. 1 through Dec. 15. Go to extension.umd.edu/forestry-course.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide. Go to www.road2par.com/events-1/tinderbox-golf-classic-2.