F3 workouts scheduled
F3 will begin holding workouts for men 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Chancellors Run Regional Park, 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. The group’s mission is to plant, grow and serve small workout groups for men for the invigoration of male community leadership. If interested in attending, email Adam Barrett at LuckyCharmF3@gmail.com, or for more information, go to https://f3nation.com/.
Jazz band to perform in Leonardtown
Higher Standards Jazz Trio will perform a free concert 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Leonardtown Square, 25355 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The concert is part of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival. Go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.
JPPM to host final Pattyfest
The final Pattyfest of the season will be held 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, 10515 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The showcase event will feature a musical performance by Run Catch Rain. There will also be a bike and car show, photo booth, artisans, crafts, children’s activities, a gaming RV, and vehicles and demonstrations by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $8, $2 for kids and free fir ages 3 and younger. Go to www.wearebse.com/events.
Farm to hold annual sunflower fest
Serenity Farm will host its annual Southern Maryland Sunflower Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5, at 6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict. Pick-your-own sunflowers, music, photo opps, hay rides, tours and vendors. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $10, $15 at the door. Timed entry tickets available 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on either day. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-maryland-sunflower-festival-2021-tickets-157329086533.
Truck, tractor pull scheduled
The Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull will be held beginning 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and noon, Sept. 5, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring chairs but coolers are not permitted. Admission is $20, $10 for ages 5 and older. Weekend passes are $30, $15 for ages 5 and older, free for ages 4 and younger. Go to www.baytractorpull.com.
Lexington Park theater troupe to stage musical
The Newtowne Players will stage A Night on Broadway 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:30 p.m. Sundays Sept. 9-26, at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, students and military, $13 for ages 12 and under and Thursday performances. Call 301-737-5447 or go to www.ntpshows.org.
TBP to host auditions for Ghost Before Christmas
Twin Beach Players will hold auditions for “The Ghost Before Christmas” 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, at the North Beach Boys and Girls Club, 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. The play runs Nov. 26-Dec. 12. Contact 443-646-3858 or go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.
Arc to host annual golf tourney
The 18th Annual Arc Southern Maryland Golf Classic in memory of Pat Collins will be held 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby. The cost is $150 per player. Sponsorships are available. Go to www.arcsomd.org/golf.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide. Go to www.road2par.com/events-1/tinderbox-golf-classic-2.
CCAS to hold auditions
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions by appointment beginning 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine singer’s vocal range. Open to high school students and older. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Peace Lutheran September through June and performs three concerts. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Summerseat to hold yard, bake sale
Summerseat Farm will hold a yard and bake sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 11. Contact 301-769-4353 or sbarnes2650@gmail.com.
HVFD to hold yard sale
The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will host a yard sale and vendor sale 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The cost is $20 per table. Contact 301-861-8922 or auxiliary@hvfd6.org.
TEDX event scheduled
TEDxGreatMills: EMERGE! will be held virtually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Go to www.tedxgreatmills.com/ or to register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxgreatmills-2021-registration-163746009723.
Flea market planned
St. Mary’s School will host a fall flea market 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Tables are available for rent. Call Penny Bailey at 301-843-3387.
Annual Walk in the Park planned
St. Francis Xavier Church will host its Fourth Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the parish’s Newtowne Manor House, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. For all ages and abilities. The cost is $20, which includes a tee shirt. Free for ages 12 and younger. Call Sarah Matisick at 301-247-7416 or go to www.stfrancisxavierchurch.org.
CHF schedules 5K fundraiser
CalvertHealth Foundation will hold its 12th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Solomons Medical Office Building, 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The cost is $50, $40 if registered by Sept. 17. Proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Call 410-414-4570 or go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
DNR accepting stamp submissions
Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, through Friday, Nov. 5. Each artist may submit three entries at a cost of $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. The Maryland DNResources will judge the entries during the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Nov. 13. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects. 2021 at 2 p.m. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov.
SDVFDRS holding brick fundraiser
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, Valley Lee will pave the entrance to its station with bricks engraved with names of community members and supporting businesses. Email brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org or go to wwwbricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS.
Ag department seeking nominees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.
JPPM seeking candidate
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.
TBP selling chair sponsorships
Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.
Thrift store reopens
The Faith United Methodist Church thrift store at 15869 Livingston Road in Accokeek will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is currently offering a Wellness Challenge. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.