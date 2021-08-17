Drive-up giveaway planned
The Bryans Road Community Outreach Center will host a free drive-up resource giveaway 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Bryans Road Shopping Center parking lot. Items include food, baby supplies and diapers, senior/disabled canes, shower chairs, walkers, paper products, backpacks and school supplies and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Boot Scooters to host benefit dance
The Southern Maryland Boot Scooters will hold a benefit dance for the Alzheimer’s Foundation 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Elks Lodge No. 2421, 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. There will be games, food by Outback Steakhouse of La Plata and Sandy Garrish will be the DJ.
Proceeds will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Tickets are $25 each, or two for $45. Must be 21 years of age. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/alzheimers-benefit-dance-tickets-159504517305?aff=ebdssbeac.
Children’s Day planned at museum
St. Clements Island Museum will host a free Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. Games, crafts, snow cones, balloons, 50-cent menu, exhibits by the local fire department and rescue squad and music by Hometown Karaoke & DJ Services. The first 100 children will receive a free water bottle. The water taxi to St. Clement’s Island State Park will operate during normal hours and the regular fee applies. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Mavericks to hold shoe drive
The Elite Mavericks AAU basketball team will host a fundraising shoe drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Giant Food store, 3297 Crain Highway Waldorf in Maryland. Gently worn, used and new shoes will be accepted. The amount of money raised is determined by the total weight of the shoes collected. Contact Dawn Carman at 2020-422-7195 or Mrs.Communication@gmail.com.
Fishing group to host outdoor fair
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host a fishing and outdoor adventure fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Vendor tables, kids casting contest, door prizes and raffles. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.smrfo.org.
Entrepreneur training offered
A Project Opportunity Southern Maryland Fall 2021 Orientation Session will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24, at The Hilton Garden Inn, 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The program will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9. For more information, email Joe Giordano at joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Sotterley to host annual barn bash
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host its annual barn bash 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Try a menu of more than 20 craft beers plus artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and lawn games. Purchase VIP tickets for exclusive tastings, additional tasting tickets and parking passes. The event will be held rain or shine and participants must be 21. Tickets are $30 for VIP, $20 for regular, $120 for under 21 and designated drivers and free for ages 5 and younger. Ticket sales end Aug. 25 and are nonrefundable. Contact 301-373-2280 Ext 1105 or officemanager@sotterley.org.
Crab festival nears
The St. Mary’s County Annual Crab Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairground Road in Leonardtown.
There will be hot spiced crabs, live music, a car show, arts and crafts vendors, crab races, a crab picking contest, a variety of food vendors and more. Go to www.stmaryscrabfestival.com.
Sotterley to host Barn Bash
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host its annual Barn Bash 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Sample 20-plus craft beers, artisan vendors, food trucks and lawn games. VIP Early Party tickets are available. Must be 21 to purchase tasting ticket. Tickets are non-refundable. Contact 301-373-2280 Ext. 1105 or officemanager@sotterley.org.
CCAS to hold auditions
The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions by appointment beginning 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be arranged. Auditions will consist of vocal warm-ups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine singer’s vocal range. Open to high school students and older. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Peace Lutheran September through June and performs three concerts. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
North Beach to hold glow vigil
The Twin Beach Opioid Abuse Awareness Committee and Calvert Advocacy partners will host a Glow Vigil 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31, at the North Beach Pavilion. Glow sticks provided.
Email sandy.otse@yahoo.com.
Forestry course planned
A General Forestry Certification Course from the University of Maryland Extension Forestry program will be offered online Sept. 1 through Dec. 15. Go to extension.umd.edu/forestry-course.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide. Go to www.road2par.com/events-1/tinderbox-golf-classic-2.
HVFD to hold yard sale
The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will host a yard sale and vendor sale 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The cost is $20 per table. Contact 301-861-8922 or auxiliary@hvfd6.org.
TEDX event scheduled
TEDxGreatMills: EMERGE! will be held virtually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Go to www.tedxgreatmills.com/ or to register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxgreatmills-2021-registration-163746009723.
St. Mary’s School will host a fall flea market 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Tables are available for rent. Call Penny Bailey at 301-843-3387.
Annual Walk in the Park planned
St. Francis Xavier Church will host its Fourth Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the parish’s Newtowne Manor House, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. For all ages and abilities. The cost is $20, which includes a tee shirt. Free for ages 12 and younger. Call Sarah Matisick at 301-247-7416 or go to www.stfrancisxavierchurch.org.
CHF schedules 5K fundraiser
CalvertHealth Foundation will hold its 12th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Solomons Medical Office Building, 14090 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The cost is $50, $40 if registered by Sept. 17. Proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Call 410-414-4570 or go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
SDVFDRS holding brick fundraiser
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, Valley Lee will pave the entrance to its station with bricks engraved with names of community members and supporting businesses. Email brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org or go to wwwbricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS.
Ag department seeking nominees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.
JPPM seeking candidate
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.
TBP selling chair sponsorships
Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.
Thrift store reopens
The Faith United Methodist Church thrift store at 15869 Livingston Road in Accokeek will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is currently offering a Wellness Challenge. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.