CCPS offering parental support
Charles County Public Schools is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Parents of children enrolled in Charles County schools can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child. Consultations will be virtual with a school psychologist, school counselor, and/or a pupil personnel worker. In-person meetings will be offered on a limited basis. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 13. Contact 301-392-7507 or blugo@ccboe.com.
Calvert P&R wants your story
Calvert County Parks & Recreation invites residents to share their park and recreation story in a 1-minute video to be featured during National Park and Recreation Month in July. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SubmitVideo.
Calvert hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is offering a Wellness Challenge through Thursday, Oct. 7. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. Download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge app or call 410-535- 5400.
Calvert announces pool hours
Cove Point Park are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Kings Landing Pool is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Go to www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
CCCT accepting grant applications
The Charles County Charitable Trust is accepting applications for grants under Maryland Recovery Now through Monday, June 28. Maryland Recovery Now is a program designed to help nonprofits make up for shortfalls created by the impact of the pandemic or other circumstances that cut into providing vital services to the community. Email spetroff@charlesnonprofits.org or go to www.charlesnonprofits.org/maryland-recovery/.
Barnes scholarship applications accepted through June 30
Applications are now being accepted for the new David Dwight Barnes Memorial Scholarship Foundation through Wednesday, June 30. The scholarship was established to honor the memory of David D. Barnes who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in October 2019 at the age of 45. The one -time scholarship is for students with financial needs who display academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic and leadership qualities. Go to https://ddbmemorialscholarship.com.
AAHPP grants available
The Maryland Historical Trust and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture are accepting applications for grant funds through the African American Heritage Preservation Program through Thursday, July 1. Grants range from $10,000 to $100,000 and eligible applicants include non-profit organizations and local jurisdictions. Business entities and individuals may also apply for program grants when seeking funds for a preservation or development project that serves a high public purpose. Go to https://mht.maryland.gov/grants_africanamerican.shtml.
Seventh District to host dessert auction
Seventh District Auxiliary will hold a dessert auction with bidding noon from Friday, July 2, through noon Saturday, July 3. Winning bidders will be notified by Facebook. Go to https://www.facebook.com/sdvrsa.
DNR offering free fishing day
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering free fishing Sunday, July 4. During free fishing day, a person may catch and possess fish in the tidal and nontidal waters of the state for recreational purposes without a license or stamp. There is also free fishing year-round at Friendship Landing Park, 4705 Friendship Landing Road in Nanjemoy. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Fisheries/Pages/free-fishing.
Total Life holding services
Israel Total Life Ministries will be holding in-person services 11 a.m. Sundays at 64 Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf. Services will be held in accordance with state guidelines. Call 301-374-9427.