Great Mills to host Free Dentistry Day
Residents in the Great Mills community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Great Mills Family Dental 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, at 22329 Greenview Pkwy in Great Mills. The event is dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided.
Call 301-862-2044 or go to https://FreeDentistryDay.org.
Chamber to hold hunter’s bash
Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Seventh Annual Hunter’s Bash noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow. Food, games, raffles and online auction. Proceeds benefit Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
Admission is $50. Go to https://web.calvertchamber.org/events/7thAnnual%20Hunters%20Bash-4200/details.
Summerseat to hold yard, bake sale
Summerseat Farm will hold a yard and bake sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Donations can be dropped off 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Saturday, Sept. 11. Contact 301-769-4353 or sbarnes2650@gmail.com.
Sotterley to hold annual potato harvest
Historic Sotterley is looking for volunteers for its annual potato harvest 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 25. The Growing for Good program grows potatoes and other produce for donation to local food banks and pantries. Registration required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Huntingtown volunteer fire department to hold sale
The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will host a yard sale and vendor sale 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The cost is $20 per table. Contact 301-861-8922 or auxiliary@hvfd6.org.
TEDX event scheduled
TEDxGreatMills: EMERGE! will be held virtually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Go to www.tedxgreatmills.com/ or to register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxgreatmills-2021-registration-163746009723.
Flea market planned
St. Mary’s School will host a fall flea market 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at 13715 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Tables are available for rent. Call Penny Bailey at 301-843-3387.
Annual Walk in the Park planned
St. Francis Xavier Church will host its Fourth Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the parish’s Newtowne Manor House, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. For all ages and abilities. The cost is $20, which includes a tee shirt. Free for ages 12 and younger. Call Sarah Matisick at 301-247-7416 or go to www.stfrancisxavierchurch.org.