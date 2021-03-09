St. Mary’s College of Maryland will present a free virtual piano performance titled Out of the Crucible: How Black Composers Combined Their Roots with the Classical Tradition featuring African American pianist Jada Campbell noon Friday, March 12.
Campbell, who is a student of piano performance at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University, will present works by African American composer Florence Price and Jamaican composer Oswald Russell. Campbell is particularly interested in performing solo works from the Black diaspora, especially by women composers, and has performed solo and chamber works throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and parts of Europe.
“In the early 20th century, many American composers who had been trained on European classical forms started to blur the lines between classical traditions and folk music from their roots,” Campbell said. She continued, “None did so more bravely, fiercely, or creatively than African-American composers.”
Pianist Brian Ganz will join Campbell before the presentation for a discussion of this little known repertoire.
Beginning with a study and performance of Jamaican composer Oswald Russell’s Three Jamaican Dances, and finishing with American composer Florence Price’s Fantasie Negre No. 4, the lecture and demonstration will showcase the genius of two composers who used classical forms that were traditionally barred from them, and wrought innovations based on those forms by drawing from their unique Black cultures.
Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. A laureate of the Marguerite Long Jacques Thibaud and the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium International Piano Competitions, Ganz has appeared as soloist with such orchestras as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, the National Philharmonic, the National Symphony and the City of London Sinfonia.
Registration required.
For more information, call 301-904-3690 or go to Bit.ly/JadaSMCM.