Lee Capristo, the director of publications in St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Institutional Advancement/Integrated Marketing office, recently won an Award of Excellence in 32nd Annual APEX Awards for Publication Excellence Competition.
The award recognized the writing of the editor’s note column in the Mulberry Tree magazine over three issues published during 2019-2020.
The APEX awards recognizes excellence in publishing by professional communicators.
The annual competition is open to communicators in corporate, nonprofit and independent settings.
This year’s competition featured nearly 1,200 entries and 476 awards of excellence.
The award is Capristo’s 14th in her career with St. Mary’s College of Maryland and follows a number of national awards for the members of the Institutional Advancement team.
Most recently, the team won Gold Award in the 2020 Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education for the BeCounted on Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign.
That same campaign earned a Bronze Award in the Annual Educational Advertising Awards, along with a Silver Award for the college’s Hawktoberfest event.
In addition, the college’s Institutional Advancement/Integrated Marketing office also won a Silver Award for the total recruitment package, and a Bronze Award for its fall 2019 open house integrated marketing campaign in the Annual Educational Advertising Awards.
During the 2019 Collegiate Advertising Awards, the office won the Gold Award for the “apply now” postcard series and a Silver Award for the folder within the Admitted Seahawks Packet. All of the pieces were created and designed in-house by St. Mary’s college of Maryland alumna Keely Houk (Class of 2017).
To see Capristo’s editor’s notes in the Winter 2019 Mulberry Tree magazine, go to https://issuu.com/smcmpublications/docs/mulberry_tree_winter_2019/4, to see the editor’s notes in the Spring 2019 Mulberry Tree magazine, go to https://issuu.com/smcmpublications/docs/mulberrytree_spr19web/4, or to see editor’s notes in the Winter 2020 Mulberry Tree magazine, go to https://issuu.com/smcmpublications/docs/mulberry_tree_win20web/4.