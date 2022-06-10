Winpisinger Education and Technology Center and District 4 staff recently installed a new entry sign at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home.
“Because we have members who work here and because International President [Robert] Martinez is a veteran himself, this time he chose to have the proceeds of the tournament benefit Charlotte Hall,” IAM District 4 Business Representative Mark Duval said in a news release.
The sign was purchased using funds from the 2021 IAM International President’s Capital Classic Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $100,000 for capital improvement projects for U.S. military veterans at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
The funds also made it possible to completely renovate the home’s overgrown courtyard. Professional landscapers were hired to build two water fountains and overhaul the entire space.
Local 4 represents the maintenance crew, Restorative Nursing Aides, Certified Medicine Aides and Geriatric Nursing Aides who work at Charlotte Hall Veterans home.
“It’s just a way to give back to veterans.,” said Winpisinger Center Lead Groundsperson Chuck Lowe, who helped install the sign.
“The IAM is incredibly proud of our military veteran members and the members who work at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home,” Martinez said. “It is important to the IAM and to me, personally, that our union supports military veterans in our communities. I’m very thankful to everyone who stepped up to make this fundraising initiative a huge success. The IAM will continue to find ways to support those who have served our country.”