Commission seeks public input

The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com, or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.

Vaccinated tax volunteers needed

St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.

Take a trip down a trail of terror

Cornstalkers Trail of Terror will be held 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Oct. 31; and 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. Admission will be open for 30 minute blocks. Tickets start at $20. Go to www.ebehaunts.com.

Calvert High to stage Halloween classic

Calvert High School will stage “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick. Tickets are $10, $7 for students and available at the door.

Museum to host Halloween on the line

Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host a Flight Line Trunk-or-Treat 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Participants are encouraged to come in costume. Vehicles will be admitted on the flight line beginning at 1 p.m. to pass out treats. Suggested donation for vehicles on flight line is $5, reduced museum admission for trunk-or-treaters. Call 301-863-1900, Ext. 1.

‘Our World in Color’ exhibit continues

Artworks@7th will host its “Our World of Color” exhibit through Sunday, Oct. 31. The gallery, which is located at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. In North Beach, is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.

VFW accepting applications

Veterans of Foreign Wars is accepting submissions for its Patriot Pen, Voice of Democracy and teacher of year nominations through Oct. 31. The theme of this year’s Patriot’s Pen contest is How Can I Be a Good American? Patriot Pen is open to youth and Voice of Democracy is open to students in grades 9 to 12. Contact 301-848-3476 or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.

Lab to host science webinar

The Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will host a free virtual webinar titled “Risk Assessment in the Face of Climate Change” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The talk is part of the Science For Communities lecture series. Registration required. Go to www.usmf.org/s4c/.

Christmas Connection seeking volunteers

Christmas Connection is looking for volunteers to prepare and serve holiday food baskets by Friday, Nov. 5. The volunteer and interagency partnership provides holiday cheer to seniors and families in need and the Charles County Department of Community Services leads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project. Contact 301-934-6737 or hammonju@charlescountymd.gov.

Gals Lead to host Veterans festival

Gals Lead will host a Veterans Day Festival 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Rod in Leonardtown. There will be live music, photo booth, veteran serviuce providers, raffles, food trucks and more. Free admission, but donations accepted. Registration required. Go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eiobrdpe352aefb9.

Strike out at bowl-a-thon

The Catherine Foundation Pregnancy Resource Center will host a Bowl-a-Thon 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at AMF Bowling Lanes, 11920 Acton Lane in Waldorf. Recruit a team of up to five bowlers and raise at least $325 in donations. Email info@catherinefoundation or to register, go to cfteam.org/events.

DNR accepting stamp submissions

Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest, through Friday, Nov. 5. Each artist may submit three entries at a cost of $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. The Maryland DNResources will judge the entries during the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Nov. 13. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects. 2021 at 2 p.m. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov.

Hospital to hold blood drive

MedStar St. Mary’s will hold a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The event is held in partnership with the American Red Cross. Appointments can be made by calling 301-475-6019 or going to RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code MedStarStMarysHospital.

Grieving classes scheduled

Chesapeake Life Center will offer Living with Loss classes 10 a.m. to noon at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, on Thursday, Oct. 9. The cost is $10. Registration required. Contact 888-501-7077 or griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org, or go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.

Northern to host craft fair

Northern High School will hold its annual craft fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville Road in Owings. Handcrafted wares, raffle, door prizes, Santa Claus and craft area for kids. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Northern High School Band programs. Booths available. Email craftfair@northernhighbands.com.

Hospital to hold blood drive

MedStar St. Mary’s will hold a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The event is held in partnership with the American Red Cross. Appointments can be made by calling 301-475-6019 or going to RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code MedStarStMarysHospital.

Balticon to hold writer’s contest

Balticon 56 is accepting submissions for its young writer’s contest through March 31, 2022. Contestants must be younger than 14 and no older than 18 years of age as of May 26, 2022 and reside in or attend school in Maryland. Submissions must be in the field of science fiction or fantasy and no more than 2500 words in length. Contact 410-563-2737 or ywc@balticon.org, or go to www.balticon.org.

SDVFDRS holding brick fundraiser

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, Valley Lee will pave the entrance to its station with bricks engraved with names of community members and supporting businesses. Email brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org or go to wwwbricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS.

Ag department seeking nominees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.

JPPM seeking candidate

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.

TBP selling chair sponsorships

Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.

Thrift store reopens

The Faith United Methodist Church thrift store at 15869 Livingston Road in Accokeek will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

CCPR hosting walking challenge

Calvert County is currently offering a Wellness Challenge. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.