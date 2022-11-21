Shopping market planned

Leonardtown will host The Holidays at Town Market 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at 22675 Washington St. In Leonardtown. Shop Christmas Trees, wreaths, poinsettias, specialty gifts, organic, locally grown produce, baked goods, clothing, accessories, home décor and more. Bring the family to enjoy holiday photos with the Grinch, including pet photos 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.