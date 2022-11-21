Shopping market planned
Leonardtown will host The Holidays at Town Market 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at 22675 Washington St. In Leonardtown. Shop Christmas Trees, wreaths, poinsettias, specialty gifts, organic, locally grown produce, baked goods, clothing, accessories, home décor and more. Bring the family to enjoy holiday photos with the Grinch, including pet photos 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
Garden in Lights returns
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Teacher scholarships available
The Teachers College at Western Governors University is offering scholarships for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelors or masters degrees in the Teachers College. New and enrolling WGU students may apply by Dec. 31, 2022 for the scholarship. Go to wgu.edu/aew.
New choir beginning
Arts4All Singers will rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir combines Southern Maryland Community Resources and the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. The group will try and assist those with transportation issues. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Gallery hosting art show
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold a holiday art fair through Dec. 12 at Mattawoman Creek Art Center in Newburg. Go to www.mattawomanart.org.
Light up the town set
North Beach will hold its annual Light Up the Town 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the pavilion on the boardwalk. A special guest will light the tree and Union Church carolers will perform. Go to www.northbeachmd.org.
Leonardtown to hold tree lighting
Leonardtown will host Christmas on the Square and its annual tree lighting ceremony 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Square in Leonardtown. Rides, live music and entertainment, balloon art, holiday crafts, live Nativity, petting zoo and holiday craft and vendor fair throughout historic downtown Leonardtown. Free shuttle rides are available 4:30 to 9 p.m. from the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus and the governmental center.
Center to host annual run, walk
Tri-County Love Center will host a Walk/Runathon 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Indian Head Rail Trail, 10410 Theodore Green Blvd. in White Plains. Sponsorships available. Tri-County Love Center is a transitional home for women after seeking treatment from substance abuse. Go to www.tclccc.org.
Learn the ways of cooking past
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Hearth and Home 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Explore foodways, celebrate the end of growing season, cooking demonstrations and receive a recipe book. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 6 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger and members. Bring a nonperishable canned good for the Southern Maryland Food Bank to receive $1 off. Email Info@DigsHistory.org.
Leonardtown to promote businesses
Leonardtown will hold Small Business Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, throughout the town. Ride the trolley for free from 1 to 5 p.m.
Legion to hold toy run
American Legion Riders Post 82 will hold a toy run 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, starting at 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Registration is 9 to 10 a.m. All vehicles are welcome to participate. The cost is $10 and one unwrapped toy.
Treasures exhibit continues
Artworks@7th will is hosting “Artful Treasures” through Nov. 27, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 410-610-2422 or go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Museum to host retro exhibit
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host a free open house for its “A Very Retro Christmas” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and regular admission applies. Go to www.facebook.com/events/399547108987314.
Market to hold pop out event
Shepherd’s Old Field Market Merchant Weekend Event 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Shepherd’s Old Field Market, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Local visiting vendors outside and more than 90 specialty shops indoors.
Sip & Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will host a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Local crafts people and vendors, door prize drawing, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.NoThymeToCook.com.
Kirking of the Titans planned
Christ Church will hold its annual Scottish Festival the Kirking of the Tartans beginning 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at 112 Charles St. Worship service, free lunch and live music by The Devil’s Tailors. Registration required for lunch. Call 301-392-1051.
Environmental classes scheduled
The UMCES is accepting applications for environmental education classes through Dec. 1. Classes will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 28 in Lexington Park. Hands-on and classroom topics include ecology, aquatic life, mammals, native plants and Maryland natural history. The cost is $250. Email elmsmdmn2022@gmail.com.
Gallery to host holiday show
North End Gallery will host a reception for its holiday show 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The exhibit will run through 31. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Snowy wonderland begins
Snowy Winter Wonderland’s Festival Of Lights will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. Light displays, activities, music, photo opportunities, vendors and food trucks. Tickets are $12, $7 for ages 3 to 15. Photos with Santa are $10 and must be selected when purchasing tickets. Go to https://snowywinterwonderland.com/.
Art guild to host art show, sale
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold a “Gifts from the Arts” pop-up art show and sale 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 179 Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org.
Gallery to host holiday magic show
ArtWorks@7th will host a reception for its Holiday Magic art show 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. In North Beach. Spend $50 Christmas Eve and have a chance to win works of art. The exhibit will run through Jan. 1, 2023. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
CBW to host awards night
Concerned Black Women of Calvert County, Inc. will host a virtual 14th annual Salute To Excellence Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Arthur McFarlane II, the great-grandson of W.E.B. Du Bois, will be the guest speaker. Proceeds will provide college scholarships for Calvert County 2023 graduates. Tickets are $50. Go to https://2022CBWSaluteToExcellence.eventbrite.com.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Craft fair planned
A craft and vendor fair will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11665 Doolittle Drive in Waldorf. Santa will be available for photos and food trucks will be on hand.
Holiday Tour planned
Charles County will host a Holiday Tour of some of its historic homes, churches and cultural venues Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Among the venues that are taking part are Maxwell Hall, Historic Port Tobacco Village General Smallwood House, St. Ignatius Chapel Point and the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House. Go to www.explorecharlescounty.com.
Concert scheduled
The Southern Maryland Community Resources’ Arts4All Singers will perform as part of the Chesapeake Chorale Society’s Classical Melodies concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center, 4590 St. Joseph’s Way in Pomfret. The concert will include “Handel’s Messiah” along with guest soloists. Arts4All Singers will perform sing-alongs only at the Sunday concert. Tickets are $15, $12 for students, seniors and military and are available at the door or online.
Go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Craft fair planned
Humane Society Charles County will hold a holiday craft fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Thomas Stone High School, 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
There will be great gift ideas for everyone.
Admission is by monetary or pet food donation.
For more information, email events@humanesocietycc.org.
Doll, train exhibit opens
The St. Clements Island Museum will host a free open house for its holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls and classic trains 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The exhibit runs through Jan. 1, 2023. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and regular admission applies. Go to www.facebook.com/events/399547108987314.
17 Men continues
The Seventeen Men Exhibit: A Traveling Civil War Display will be on display at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. The exhibit consists of portraits of 17 soldiers from the 25th United States Colored Troops that served in the Pensacola Bay area during and immediately following the Civil War. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/5361632967207379/5361633010540708/.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Go to www.K3CAL.org.
Christmas walk planned
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Solomons Christmas Walk 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Meet Santa and the otter mascot, crafts, music and shopping. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Theater to host bazaar
The Newtowne Players will host a holiday bazaar 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Arts and crafts people, independent consultants and other vendors featuring holiday gifts and services are needed. Space is $35 and vendors are responsible for their pwn tables. Email
Boosters to host craft fair
The Northern High School band boosters will host its 20th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville road in Owings. Registration for crafters and vendors will run through Nov. 12. Email craftfair@northernhighbands.com.
Museum hosts Play for the Holidays
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. “Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life” for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Christmas market planned
The 17th annual Christmas Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Sunderland. Craftsmen, gifts, gourmet cocoa, Glühwein, music, home-baked goods and lunch. Bring boot mug from previous years for refills. Free admission. Proceeds benefit parish and community projects.
Davies concert series continues
The Davies Concert Series will host a free concert with the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7400 Temple Hill Road in Temple Hills. The concert will consist of classic and contemporary choral music. The concert will also be held online. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-and-contemporary-choral-music-with-chesapeake-choral-arts-society-tickets-469317319737.
Black engineers to host meetings
The National Society of Black Engineers will hold exposure meetings 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 44219 Airport Road in California. Email cash_nsbejr@yahoo.com.
Jewelers to host trunk show
North End Gallery jewelers Kennedi Milan, Judy Larsen and Mickey Kunkle will host a Jazzy Jewelry Trunk Show 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. There will be live music by jazz guitarist Jan Knutson. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Market to host open house house
Shepherd’s Old Field Market will host a Christmas Open House 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Refreshments, gift-wrapping station and entertainment.
Christmas concert scheduled
Lexington Park United Methodist Church will host a night of holiday classics 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 21760 Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The concert will feature tenor David Cook, mezzo-soprano Pateley Bongiorni, soprano Sarah Gravelle and pianist Erin Tennyson. Tickets are $10. Go to www.davidwcooktenor.com/concert.
