Home applications accepted
Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a new home for 2024. Applicants must be Calvert County residents and have an annual income of $30,000 to $60,000 to be eligible. Go to www.patuxenthabitat.org.
Fellowship program planned
LEAD is accepting applications for its Maryland Fellowship Program Class XIII through Oct. 1. Designed as a premier leadership development initiative, the 2-year fellowship is or individuals committed to making a difference in agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities. Go to www.leadmaryland.org.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, during plein air painting at the Leonardtown Wharf.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
Festival scheduled
North Beach will host the Experience Calvert Festival beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Enjoy family activities and all the things that make Calvert County the place to visit such as seafood, locally brewed beer, vintage wine, children’s activities and more. Go to www.northbeachmd.org/home/news/get-ready-taste-beaches.
Militia muster planned
Historic St. Mary’s City will host a Militia Muster 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 47414 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City. The St. Maries City Militia and Historic St. Mary’s City’s host militia is a volunteer group of men, women, and children who recreate a Colonial Maryland with activities of cooking, gossiping, trades and games. Contact 301-994-4370 or info@hsmcdigshistory.org.
Food packing event planned
Volunteers are needed for a Bag Hunger and Food Packing Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 locations throughout Southern Maryland. The goal is to distribute 300,000 meals. Go to www.justserve.org.
Exhibit to hold opening
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold an opening reception for its Mattawoman Forever exhibit 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury. An opening reception will be held . There will be guest speakers and live music. The exhibit will run through Oct. 8. The gallery, which is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, is in Smallwood State Park, but the park fee is waived for visitors. Go to www.mattawomanart.org/.
Firefighters hosting car show
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry fee is $25. Call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
Family fiesta planned
Family Fiesta of Faith and Fellowship will be held 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul United methodist Church, 11000 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. A celebration of food and events.
Republican meeting set
Republican Women of St. Mary's County will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at The Ale House, 46590 Corporate Dr. in Lexington Park. Social time begins 11 a.m. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
SMCIL offering boat rides
Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living is offering interactive, accessible sailboat rides to individuals living with disabilities 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at its office in Mechanicsville. Sailing will take place in Annapolis. Space is limited. Call Stacy Tobin at 301-884-4498, Ext. 2 or go to www.smcil.org.
Calling all Little Explorers
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Little Explorers: Anywhere Artists 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 47414 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City. Outdoor exploration, storytime, play, crafts and movement. For ages 3 to 5 with an adult. Admission is $4 per child, $3 for members, free for adults. Contact 301-994-4370 or info@hsmcdigshistory.org.
Civic association meeting set
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will meet 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department, 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. Sen. Anthony Muse (Md-Dist. 26) or his representative will answer questions that were submitted on local roads. Call Dan Donohue at 301-641-8770.
NAACP meeting planned
The St. Mary’s County Branch, NAACP will hold its monthly branch meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Church of the Ascension, 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Guest speaker will be Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools Scott Smith, who will provide information on Equity Accountability. Open to the public. Email Janice Walthour at stmarysnaacp@gmail.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Blessing of the fleet returns
The Seventh District Optimists will host the annual Blessing of the Fleet beginning at noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 47418 Old State House Road in St. Mary's City. The event celebrates the county’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the watermen who work its waters. Blessing ceremony, arts and craft vendors and…fireworks. Out of Order will perform 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and The Amish Outlaws will play 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10, free for ages 10 and younger. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/blessing-of-the-fleet-2023/.
Comic con returns
Nerd Street Events will hold Southern Maryland Comic-Con 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Capital Clubhouse, 3033 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf. Costumes encouraged. Tickets are $10-$12, $5 for ages 4 to 14. Go to www.nerdstreetusa.com.
Giant to assist Meals on Wheels
Calvert Meals on Wheels Inc will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Community Bag sold in October at Giant Food, 11740 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Call Shirl Hendley at 410-535-4606.
Lobsterfest set
Rotary Club of Charles County will host its annual Lobsterfest noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Live entertainment, games, silent auction and children's activities. Tickets are $75, $20 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Email laplatarotaryclub@gmail.com.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, during the Patuxent River Appreciation Days at the Calvert Marine Museum. Go to https://groovespan.com/home.
Pet open house planned
Pets With Disabilities will host an open house and fall funbdraiser noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at 635 Clay Hammond Road in Prince Frederick. Raffles, entertainment, trail walks, meet the dogs and food and beverages. Registration required. Go to www.petswithdisabilities.org.
Gem show returns
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club will hold its 27th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Door prizes, free rocks for children and a fluorescent display in which rocks glow in the dark under UV light. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 13 to 17; free for ages 12 and younger with an adult. Go to www.smrmc.org/rock-show.html.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Parade entries sought
Leonardtown is accepting registration for entries for the 2023 Veterans Day parade through Friday, Oct. 20. The 48th annual parade, which will be held beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Entries include floats, bands, schools, Scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters