Concert planned
Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free, but donations accepted. Contact 301-261-5747 or info@encorecreativity.org.
Gallery hosting ‘City’ exhibit
Artworks@7 will host its new exhibit “City Lights … City Sights” through April 30, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Photographer Wayne Thomas shares his love for travel, people watching and street photography. The guest artist is Terri Schaffer. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworks@7th.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Patuxent High staging ‘Chicago’
Patuxent High School will perform “Chicago” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays April 14-23, at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby. Tickets are $15, $12 students, $10 seniors. Go to http://patuxentharlequins.weebly.com.
Spring book sale set
Friends of the Library will hold its annual spring book sale noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 (members day); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16 (bag day), at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Potential members may sign up at the door. Email folstmalib.wildapricot.org.
Pro wrestling returns
Maryland Championship Wrestling will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Go to www.mcwprowrestling.com.
Resource and health fair planned
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church will hold a free Resource and Health Fair 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 100 Village St. in Waldorf. Tables are available at no cost for organizations or agencies that provides a service to the community. Call Maria Lam at 301-645-7112.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Leonardtown to celebrate 'Earth Week'
Leonardtown businesses will celebrate Earth Week Sunday, April 16, through Sunday, April 23. There will be a social media Neighborhood Cleanup Challenge, free yoga and kayaking demos, magnet fishing, and Plein Air and Sound Bath events at the Leonardtown Wharf. Shepherd’s Old Field Market will also be giving away free tree saplings while supplies last. Go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay.
Quilters to hold sale
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will hold its its annual yard sale 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Waldorf. The group also meets monthly at Calvary United Methodist Church. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Chopticon to stage 'Mean Girls'
Chopticon High School will perform "Mean Girls" 6 p.m. Friday, April 20; Saturday, April 21; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22. Go to https://chs.smcps.org/extracurricular/theatre.
Art show scheduled
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold a pop-up art show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays April 21-30 at the Village at Lee Airpark Shopping Center, 15 Lee Airpark Drive, Suite 300, in Edgewater. More than 30 artists will be on hand. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org.
End Hunger bike ride set
End Hunger In Calvert County will hold its annual Bike Ride To Feed Families 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Chesapeake Church, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Four routes are available. The cost is $70 and includes swag bag, and post-ride picnic with live music and raffles. Registration is at 7 a.m. Proceeds will raise awareness for those facing food insecurity in Southern Maryland. Go to https://endhungercalvert.org/events/bike/ or to make a donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate.
Yard sale planned
Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls will hold a community yard sale 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Rain or shine. Maps available at Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls sign. Contact Sherry Antosh at 301-643-5471 or sherry.antosh@comcast.net.
Earth Day awards planned
St. Mary's Commission on the Environment will hold Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Summerseat Farm, 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Vendors, exhibitors and the announcement of the Sustainability Award.
CSM to host STEAM festival
College of Southern Maryland will host an Art of Innovation STEAM Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Velocity Center, 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Learning more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics with activities, challenges, games and demonstrations. Registration is encouraged. Go to www.csmd.edu/AOI.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new North Beach Nature Center at Wetlands Overlook Park will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. An Earth Day event will be held afterward.
Car show scheduled
The 34th annual Coming Out Car & Bike Show will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bowles Farm, 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements. Rain date is April 23. Flea market and swap meet, food vendors, and DJ. Vendor space available. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Call Jimmy Harriman at 301-481-0360.
Museum to commemorate sailing disaster
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host The Black Diamond Disaster Weekend: An American Civil War Event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. The event commemorates the 87 lives lost in the Civil War ship accident. Free water taxi rides, lighthouse tours, Civil War-themed exhibits and displays, ceremony and period concert. Go to https://fb.me/e/3hpoqYcE9.
Republican women to hold fundraiser
The Republican Women of St. Mary’s will hold a welcome home delegation reception and fundraiser 6 p.m. Monday April 24, at Avenmar Community Center, 41165 Herons Way in Leonardtown. Auction and brown bag raffle. Tickets are $30. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
Museum to host concert
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Theater to stage ‘Beauty’
Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland will perform “Beauty and the Beast” April 28-30 at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntngtown. Go to www.showtix4u.com.
Car show set
The Spring Fling 36th Car show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 22735 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Rain date is May 7. Door prizes, raffle, music, vendors, restaurants and silent auction. Admission is $3 donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s. Go to www.stmarysrodand classic.com.
A day at the derby scheduled
The Arc Southern Maryland will hold its Second annual A Day at the Derby So MD Style 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Horse betting, televised derby, live music, silent auction and food and beverages. Tickets are $65 and include two drinks, and a limited number is available. Go to www.arcsomd.org/dayatthederby.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Hospice to host culinary event
Calvert Hospice will host its 10th annual Culinary Event 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick. Enjoy dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers paired with the vineyard’s finest wines and live music. Sponsorships available. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-culinary-event/.
Arts festival scheduled
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold its 17th annual Calvert Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Sample the wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland makers, live entertainment, raffles, church tours and labrynth. The cost is $20, which includes a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds benefit local charities that aid County children. Go to https://allsaints1692.org/event/17th-annual-calvert-arts-festival.
Hospital golf tourney set
The 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will be held Monday, May 15, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Proceeds will support the advancement of cancer care. Registration required. Go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. May 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Blood drive set
The Byans Road Community Outreach Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 3059 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616. Call 301-509-6637 or sign up online at wwwredcrossblood.org.
Sodality to host tea
The St. Mary’s Bryantown Ladies Sodality will host a tea party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 13735 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Door prizes, vendors and silent auction. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Call Denise Stewart-Esquilin at 301-648-0942.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Car show scheduled
The Spring Open Car Show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. Rain date is June 4. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://eastcoastdrifters.com.
Lynch to perform at museum
Dustin Lynch will perform Friday, May 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Tickets go on sale April 11 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Dance show planned
North Beach School of Dance will hold its spring production "Jubilee” 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Mary D. Harrison Cultural Arts Center in Owings. The show is a tribute to Abigail Francisco’s 50 years of dance and dance instruction. Sponsorships available. Go to www.northbeachschoolofdance.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. June 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Marley to perform at museum
Ziggy Marley will perform Saturday, June 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Tickets go on sale April 11 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Museum to host Brice
Lee Brice will perform Thursday, July 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 13 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Neon Nights race at a time to be determined p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the second in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Young to perform at museum
Brett Young will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 14 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Oysterfest scheduled
The Lexington Park Rotary Club will hold its 57th annual Oysterfest Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Shucking competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. Sponsorships available. Go to www.usoysterfest.com.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Gobble Until You Wobble race at a time to be determined Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the finale of the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.