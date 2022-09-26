Stamp submissions sought
Submissions are currently being accepted for the Maryland Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Contest through Nov. 3. Entries will be judged Nov. 12 at the Waterfowl Festival. Contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov, or submit entries to Chris Markin, 828B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613.
NAACP to hold elections
St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025 will hold its monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Church of the Ascension 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The floor will be open to members in good standing to be on the nominating committee to nominate officers and executive committee members. Those nominated will be presented to the branch at the Oct. 27 meeting. Email stmarysnaacp@gmail.com.
Legion to host spaghetti dinner
American Legion Riders will host a spaghetti dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at La Plata Post 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Dine in and carryout. Tickets are $12, free for ages 5 and younger.
Food distribution event planned
A food distribution with other giveaways will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 21537 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The event is sponsored by Neighbors United Together to Serve. Email Eve Taylor at n.u.t.t.s2022@gmail.com.
Purple Rain walk, car show set
A walk and car show to benefit the Alzheimer's Association will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Place in Waldorf. The free walk will begin at 10 a.m. The car show will run 1 to 3 p.m. and vehicle registration is $20. Live band, food trucks and more. Go to https://kemitgroup.zohobackstage.com/PurpleRain.
Calverton to host open house
The Calverton School will hold an open house 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at 300 Calverton School Road in Calverton in Huntingtown. Registration required. Go to www.calvertonschool.org.
Touch-a-truck scheduled
The Calverton School will hold a Touch-A-Truck 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 300 Calverton School Road in Calverton. Free, but a nonperishable food donation to End Hunger in Calvert County is requested. Call 410-535-0216.
Gallery to host exhibit open house
Artworks@7th will hold an open house for its two-woman show Southern Maryland Serenity 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The exhibit will feature the works of Davy Strong and Suzanne Shelden and the gallery’s featured artist of the month is Ray Saunders. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten
HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Breast cancer run scheduled
CalvertHealth will host its annual Breast Cancer 5K 8 a.m. a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Solomons Medical Office Building, 14090 Solomons Island Road on Solomons Island. Face painting, cornhole and more. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $50. Proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
Virtual walk rescheduled
Sisters at Heart will hold its 17th annual Breast cancer Awareness Virtual Fitness Walk Oct. 1-31. In-person walks will be held Oct. 9 in Cobb Island and Oct. 15 in Indian Head. Participants can walk, run, kayak or bike. The cost is $35. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/IndianHead/2021SistersatHeart16thAnnualBreastCancerVirtualFitnessWalkPLUS.
Blessing of the animals set
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold a blessing of the animals 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Animals must be on a leash or in a crate. Call 410-257-6306.
Lobster Festival scheduled
Charles County Rotary Club of La Plata will host a lobster festival noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Live entertainment, games, silent auction and kid’s activities. Tickets are $85, $75 in advance, $20 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Email laplatarotaryclub@gmail.com.
Family Fun Fest planned
Christ Episcopal Church, 112 Charles St., La Plata, is having a Family Fun Fest outside the church from 1-3 pm. Sunday, Oct. 2. The community is invited. Food and games. https://christchurchlaplata.org/.
Theater to hold ‘Sound of Music’ auditions
The Newtowne Players will hold auditions for “The Sound of Music” 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, and Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. The show will run Feb. 10 through March 5. To fill out an audition form, go to auditions@newtowneplayers.org.
CSM to host book tour
Author Naima Coster will discuss her One Maryland One Book “What’s Mine and Yours” 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the College of Southern Maryland‘s Fine Arts Center, 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Coster will sign copies of her book, which are free. Seating is first-come, first-served. The book is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Book bazaar scheduled
Citizens for the Charles County Public Library Fall will hold a used book bazaar 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from Oct. 7-15. Oct. 7 is Member's Day, though non-members can join at the door and each membership will receive five free books. Oct. 14-15 are $3 bag days.
Art center to hold 5k
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold its Third annual 5k Fun Run, Walk or Stroll Saturday, Oct. 8, at Smallwood State Park in Newburg. In-person or virtual. The cost is $35, $20 for ages 10 and younger. Registration required. Go to https://www.mattawomanart.org.
Spirits & Steeds fundraiser set
Freedom Hill Horse Rescue will hold its Fifth annual Spirits & Steeds beer, wine and spirits fundraiser 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7940 Flint Hill Road in Owings. Tickets are $25. Go to https://spiritsandsteeds2022.eventbrite.com.
Quilt show scheduled
Calvert Historical Society will host "A Quilt Show at Linden" 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. More than 40 quilts will be on display. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
SMCR to host cookout
Southern Maryland Community Resources will host a cookout 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick. Bocce, cornhole, crafts and more. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe2AOOghDT8T06lIs13ZpAuDyKBig1472TPuO5n2Fby4wvVdg/viewform.
Running event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation’s will hold a 5K 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is at 7 a.m. Virtual runners are also welcome. Gift bags for all participants and medals to top three finishers. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K, or to become a sponsor, email yourinfinitepathsfoundation@gmail.com.
Restaurant to host culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Blessing of the Animals set
St. Catherine and St. Ignatius Catholic Churches will hold a blessing of the animals 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Catherine's Hall, 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. All leashed and caged pets are welcome.
Elks to host crab feast
The Waldorf Elks Lodge will host an all-you-0can-eat crab feast 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Menu also includes hot dogs, burgers, corn on the cob and more. Cake auction and raffles. Tickets are $60, $25 for ages 10 and younger, free for ages 4 and younger, and $5 more after Sept. 30. Call 301-645-2421.
Dyslexic awareness event set
Mid-Atlantic Predators - Next 90 Athletics will host a Dyslexia Community Awareness Event 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Calvary Bible Church, 8300 Nursery Road in Lusby. Guest speakers, food trucks, bounce house and games. Free, but nonperishable food items are requested.
5K event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. The cost is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Reagan Years to play classic concert
The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Writer’s conference planned
The Maryland Writers’ Association is accepting registration for its Brain to Bookshelf Conference Saturday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the BWI Hilton Hotel. New York Times Best Selling Author and Educator, Maria V. Snyder will host workshops each day. Registration required. Go to https://marylandwriters.org/meet-reg1.php?id=975.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Alzheimer workshops planned
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host free, in-person educational programming 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19. Women & Alzheimer’s: The Empowerment Forum will be held Oct. 18 and Educating America Tour-Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Conference will be held Oct. 19. Both will be at Whittemore House, 1526 New Hampshire Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. Registration required. Go to https://alzfdn.org/dcevents.
Nightmare on Sotterley Lane planned
Historic Sotterley will hold Nightmare on Sotterley Lane 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; Saturday, Oct. 22; Friday, Oct. 28; and Saturday, Oct. 29. Take a walking tour of some of the creepy spaces and places and encounter earthly inhabitants and the unexplainable presences on our site. Tour times begin 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Sip & Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
Driving course session set
What to do during a traffic stop practice sessions will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 21, at Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Free, but registration required for practice time. Go to pathfindersforautism.org/traffic-stop-calvertco/
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Oktoberfest scheduled
Susannah’s Watch B&B will hold Oktoberfest 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 270715 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. There will be live music, photo booth, drinking games and vendors. Tickets include full meal plus appetizers and commemorative beer mug. Go to https://susannahswatch.com/special-events-at-susannahs-watch/.
Halloween drive-through set
Calvert County Parks & Rec will host its annual Halloween Drive-Through 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. The fee event will feature trick-or-treating, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating. Sponsors needed.
App Challenge returns
Entries for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The challenge encourages middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for congressional recognition. Open to students in Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District and apps need not be finished. Go to https://raskin.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Farm to hold fundraiser
Farming4Hunger will host A Taste of the Farm 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Serenity Farm in Benedict. Live music. Tickets are $75 and include dinner and beer and wine. Go to www.farming4hunger.com.
Apple workshop scheduled
University of Maryland's Western Maryland Research and Education Center, will host an apple workshop 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at 18330 Keedysville Road in Keedysville. Learn about the latest technologies and strategies for improving apple fruit marketability while maintaining fruit quality and produce safety. The cost is $20 and includes snacks, lunch, coffee, and networking. Registration required. Go to AppleWorkshop.eventbrite.com.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Veterans Day parade entries sought
Leonardtown is accepting entries for its Veterans Day Parade that will take place beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses will be accepted. Deadline is Oct. 21. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.