Open mic night planned
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a an open mic night 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Christ Church Parish Hall, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Museum to host Kolodner quartet
The Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Rice to headline comedy shows
Comedian Reggie Rice will host Adult Daycare 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Rex, 22695 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Tickets are $20-$40. Go to www.reggiericeshow.com.
Appraisal fair planned
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold an Appraiser Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 39370 Point Breeze Road in Clements. Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions. There is a limit of two items in fine arts. Tickets for each item are $5. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Gallery hosting Cabin Fever
Artworks@7th will hold its Cabin Fever exhibit through through Jan. 29, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
MOW to benefit from Bloomin’ 4 Good
Calvert Meals on Wheels was recently selected to benefit in a new floral program by Giant Food. MOW will receive $1 for every $12.99 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet sold through Jan. 31 with a purple tag from Giant Food, 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Go to www.giantfood.bloomin4good.com.
Superintendent to take part in equity panel
Charles County Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro will be a panelist with the International Center for Leadership in Education to discuss her experience with equity-based leadership virtually 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Navarro is helping lead the webinar panel as part of A Framework for Equity-Based Leadership. Navarro will share her experiences as a new superintendent in Charles County, and how she is applying her expertise to impact equity and student achievement. The panel is open to the public and registration is required. Go to https://hmhco.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfu6qpzIqEtCi5Ai7H6ViEY1w9C_7rPw1.
Conference scheduled
A Patuxent River Conference: Think Global, Act Local will hold a conference 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater. Learn about blue carbon, freshwater mussel restoration and education, and other research about the Patuxent River and other regional watersheds. For adults and older teens. Go to www.calvertparks.org/event-5009863 or www.paxcon.org/.
New choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Choir rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
VFW to hold dinner
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 8810 American Legion Auxiliary will host a shrimp scampi dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 2310 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Dinners include main course, salad, Italian bread and dessert. The cost is $12. Call 301-645-6331.
Charles students exhibit ongoing
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will host its student exhibit Seven-Up+ 2023 through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury. The exhibit features works by 112 Charles County high school students. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The art center is located within Smallwood State Park, but park fees are waived for art center visitors. For more information, contact 301-743-5159 or MattawomanArt@aol.com.
McFarlane, Surrick to perform
Ronn McFarlane and Carolyn Surrick will perform 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, online or at Davies Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 7400 Temple Hill Road in Camp Springs. McFarlane will perform on lute and Surrick on viola da gamba and both have immersed themselves in music from the Renaissance and Baroque, from Ireland and Scotland while also composing new works. Free, but tickets required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/ronn-mcfarlane-and-carolyn-surrick-tickets-506649531387. To watch the concert online, go to https://zoom.us/j/96458561564, but viewers are asked not to post on social media.
Project ECHO race series begins
Project ECHO will host a Hot For Chocolate race 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the first in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
Bluegrass series continues
Lonesome River will perform 2 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Calvert Elks, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The band consists of Sammy Shelor, Jesse Smathers, Adam Miller, Mike Hartgrove and Kameron Keller. The concert is part of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks series.
Tickets are $20, free for ages 11 and younger. Go to www.somdbluegrass.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Clean marina seminars planned
The Maryland Clean Marina Initiative will host a seminar to introduce the voluntary environmental certification program to new participants Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Annapolis Recreation Center. Managers of all types of marine facilities are encouraged to attend to learn about best management practices that result in a cleaner, safer workplace and environment. Registration required. Call 410-260-8773.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Museum to host husband-wife duo
Ash & Eric will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Moll Dyer Day nears
Leonardtown will host its Second annual Moll Dyer Day Sunday, Feb. 26. There will be a ceremony, spirit hunt, paranormal investigation, performance by world-renowned Mentalist Duo: The Evasons and more. Go to www.VisitLeonardtown.com/MollDyerDay.
Scholarships available
High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Deadline to enter is March 1. Go to www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Tri-County Council to hold reception
Tri-County Council will hold its 25th annual Southern Maryland Reception 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Hotel Annapolis, 126 West Street in Annapolis. The event is an opportunity to showcase the Southern Maryland Region to the rest of the State and meet with elected officials. Go to https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/p1g9wpny08ktl4y/.
Theater needs volunteers
The Newtowne Players is looking for three volunteers for its production of “The Sound of Music.” Volunteers are needed to assist with scene changes and operating light and sound boards through March 5. Email Kate Donnelly at mkdonnelly13@gmail.com.
UMES to hire interns
The University of Maryland Extension is looking to hire seven interns for its Creating Leadership and Professional Development Through Extension Internships. Deadline for application is March 17. The summer internship program will provide meaningful and technical skills to students at underserved institutions, community colleges, or non-Land Grant institutions to train a future agricultural workforce. For more information or to apply, go to https://go.umd.edu/extensioninternships.