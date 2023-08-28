Fellowship program planned
LEAD is accepting applications for its Maryland Fellowship Program Class XIII through Oct. 1. Designed as a premier leadership development initiative, the 2-year fellowship is or individuals committed to making a difference in agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities. Go to www.leadmaryland.org.
Parade accepting entries
Leonardtown is accepting registration for entries for the 2023 Veterans Day parade through Friday, Oct. 20. The 48th annual parade, which will be held beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Entries include floats, bands, schools, Scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
New exhibit opens
North End Gallery will host an opening reception for its Art & Poetry Mashup exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Sunflower Fest planned
Serenity Farm will host its annual Sunflower Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict. Pick-your-own sunflowers, hay rides, photo opportunities, local art show, vendors, petting pen, food vendors and more. Leashed dogs welcome. Tickets are $10 and include build-your-own bouquet. Go to https://serenityfarmatbenedict.com/event/sunflower-festival/.
Art contest, concert set
Leonardtown will hold its Second annual Sidewalk Art Contest 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Leonardtown Wharf. Judging will take place 3:30 to 5 p.m. and the winners will be announced at the On the Water’s Edge Concert at the Wharf featuring Phillip Michael Parsons at 5 p.m. Cash prizes and gifts will be awarded in four divisions and artists must be present to win. Free, but registration required. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownae.
Museum offering cruise
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Space is limited to 40 guests and registration is required. No smoking or vaping. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 12 years and younger. For more information, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Taste the Beaches scheduled
The town of Chesapeake Beach will host Taste the Beaches noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Abner’s Crab House, 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. The event includes tastings from local restaurants, fresh-shucked oysters, food, beverages, music and children’s activities. Go to facebook.com/events/303841205441755.
Patriot 5K planned
The eighth annual Little Flower School Patriot Day 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 9. The event honors military, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. Past events have raised more than $10,000 for local organizations. Go to www.patriotday5k.org.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery in St. Leonard. Go to www.perigeaux.com.
Community day set
Mt. Sinai-Cornerstone AME Church will hold Community Day with games, vendors and school supplies 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4840 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. The church also holds services 11 a.m. Sundays. Call Barbara Montgomery at 301-645-9299 or go to www.MSCAME.org.
Poetry reading planned
North End Gallery will host a poetry reading for its Art & Poetry Mashup exhibit 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The exhibit features poets and gallery artists challenging each other's creativity to celebrate the gallery's 37th anniversary. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Oct. 1. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Arc to hold golf tourney
The 20th annual Arc Southern Maryland Golf Tournament will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Club in Lusby. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Go to www.arcsomd.org/golf.
Arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Hunters Bash returns
The Seventh annual Hunters Bash will be held noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Prince Frederick. Raffles, online auctions games and more. Tickets are $50 and includes food by Caney Creek Catering and Fastop, drinks and raffle drawings. Proceeds benefit Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Calvert County Ducks Unlimited. Sponsorships available. Contact Karen Sharpe 443-624-1687 or go to www.pfvfd.org.
Food packing event planned
Volunteers are needed for a Bag Hunger and Food Packing Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 locations throughout Southern Maryland. The goal is to distribute 300,000 meals. Go to www.justserve.org.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters