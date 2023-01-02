DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Gallery to hold reception
North End Gallery will hold a reception for its All Things Art pop-up show 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The exhibit, which consists of artwork, ceramics, jewelry, art supplies, art books, jewelry supplies, pastels, pencils, sketch pads, frames, textiles, ceramics, glass and more, will run through Jan. 15. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Gallery to host Cabin Fever open house
Artworks@7th will hold an open house for its Cabin Fever exhibit 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The exhibit runs through Jan. 29. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
UCAC to meet
The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will hold its annual meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 14, at the Lexington Park Library. Guest speaker Erin Gage of University of Maryland’s Collaborative Curation: The 1856 Project, will present “The Heart of the Table: The Legacy of the ‘King of the Kitchen’ Charles ‘Charlie’ Dory and his Family.” Music and refreshments. Call Merideth Taylor at 301-997-4249.
Contra Dance planned
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a Contra Dance with caller Caroline Barnes 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Christ Church Parish Hall, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. No partner or experience required. A dance workshop will be held at 7 p.m. and an ice-cream social will be held at intermission. Admission is $12, $8 for members. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Sex trafficking forum set
Your Infinite Paths Foundation Inc. will host the Human and Sex Trafficking Forum: A Community Discussion forum 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Speakers include Healthy Kinder International CEO Astril Webb, Your Infinite Paths Foundation CEO Kathryn Young, The Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault staff attorney Damir Siahkoohi and advocate, survivor and author S. Monique Smith. Registration required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/483806788127.
Meeting scheduled
The TCCSMD will hold a full council meeting 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St. In Annapolis. Email afabricante@tccsmd.org.
Arbor Day submissions accepted
Maryland fifth-graders are invited to submit Arbor Day posters for the annual contest through Friday, Jan. 20. The theme is Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities. Posters size must be no smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches and no larger than 22-by-28 inches and must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor. The top three winning posters will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools. Contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Civic association to meet
The Solomons Civic Association will hold its winter meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Solomons Mission Center in the Solomons United Methodist Church, 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. A meeting agenda and October meeting minutes will be sent the week before the meeting.
Scholarships available
High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Deadline to enter is March 1. Go to www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Conference scheduled
A Patuxent River Conference: Think Global, Act Local will hold a conference 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater. Learn about blue carbon, freshwater mussel restoration and education, and other research about the Patuxent River and other regional watersheds. For adults and older teens. Early registration will be held through Jan. 3. Go to www.calvertparks.org/event-5009863 or www.paxcon.org/.
New choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Singing auditions scheduled
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be announced and appointments are required. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. at Peace Lutheran and performs three different concerts. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Theater needs volunteers
The Newtowne Players is looking for three volunteers for its production of “The Sound of Music.” Volunteers are needed to assist with scene changes and operating light and sound boards Jan. 20 through March 5. Email Kate Donnelly at mkdonnelly13@gmail.com.
Tri-County Council to hold reception
Tri-County Council will hold its 25th annual Southern Maryland Reception 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Hotel Annapolis, 126 West Street in Annapolis. The event is an opportunity to showcase the Southern Maryland Region to the rest of the State and meet with elected officials. Go to https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/p1g9wpny08ktl4y/.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or other relevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.