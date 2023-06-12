Food giveaway planned
Hand That Feed Ministries will hold a food distribution event while supplies last 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer, 24516 Budds Creek Road in Clements. Protein will be included.
Car show planned
Lighthouse Baptist Church will host a car show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 3150 Middletown Road in Waldorf. Food, music and prizes. Rain date will be June 24. Vendor tables are $20, $10 for participants. Email events@lbcw.org.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
ACLT to hold open house
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold an open house at the Yoe Farm 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 2300 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The ACLT has preserved an additional 240 acres of deep forest and meadows. Tours of the green improvements to the historic Yoe house, hike the property and learn about the engineering to correct the erosion issues on the property.
Havana dance night set
Leonardtown will host Havana Dance Night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Leonardtown cigars, 40955 Merchant’s Lane, Suite 14, in Leonardtown. Learn beginner Latin Dance steps with Tracy Hurtt, specialty cocktails and fine cigars. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Calvert Juneteenth set
The NAACP's annual Juneteenth celebration will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Go to https://calvertnaacp.org/naacp-calvert-presents-juneteenth-on-june-17-2023/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Artsfest scheduled
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold Summer Artsfest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at Honey’s Harvest Farm. Artisans, homemade goods and live music. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org/shows.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. June 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Marley to perform at museum
Ziggy Marley will perform Saturday, June 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Lavender Days set
Susannah’s Watch Bed & Breakfast will host Lavender Days 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 27075 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. Historic, waterfront farm features rolling hills of lavender with over 2,300 plants and seven varieties. Hay rides, live music, petting zoo, face painting, photo booth, Plein Air artists, food trucks, vendors and wine, bourbon and gin bar. Tickets are $35. Go to https://dixon-family-farm.com/product/st-marys-county-lavender-days-festival-ticket-for-one/.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be June 26. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Dowell items sought
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a scanning party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 1015 Dowell Road in Dowell. The Project is seeking items related to living and working on the Dowell Peninsula in Calvert County, including photographs, letters, land records, items related to Dowell businesses and recreation, and other relevant objects. Items will be scanned, photographed and returned to the owner. No items will be kept. Email director@annmariegarden.org or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Scholarships available
Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students are currently available. Go to https://bold.org/scholarships/by-demographics/lgbtq-scholarships/.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be July 9. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Drum camps offered
SoMarDrummers will hold its Mid Atlantic Drum Camp July 16-20 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Guest drummers and giveaways. For ages 9 to 22 and for beginner to advanced. Go to www.somardrummers@gmail.com.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. White attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Museum to host Brice
Lee Brice will perform Thursday, July 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 13 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
DNR accepting photo entries
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Go to https://news.maryland.gov.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Neon Nights race at a time to be determined p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the second in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.