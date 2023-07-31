Governor’s Cup race set

The 50th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race will be held Aug. 4-5 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The race is the Chesapeake Bay’s oldest and longest overnight contest. Legs start in Virginia, Solomons and the Potomac River. Sunday, Aug. 5 will feature free live music, festivities, awards ceremony and a concert by donations by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Go to www.smcm.edu/govcup50.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews