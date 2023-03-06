Soccer league forming
Upward Sports will begin a new 6-week soccer league starting April 21. The league is for ages 4 to 14 and games will be played at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. Registration is $75. Email Melissa at upwardreallife@gmail.com.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Choir rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Contra dance scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a Contra Dance 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. No partner or experience required. Dance workshop for new dancers starts at 7 p.m. There will be an ice cream social at intermission. Admission is $12, $8 for members. Go to www.smtmd.org for more information.
CSM staging 'Drive' play
College of Southern Maryland is performing “How I Learned to Drive” 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the La Plata campus. The play is a tale of survival as seen through the lens of a troubling relationship between a young girl and an older man. Mature subject matter. Tickets are $15; $10 military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. Go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/theater-drive-march3.html.
Music group to perform
NYC Chamber Music Collective ensemble132 will perform a free matinee 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the College of Southern Maryland's Leonardtown campus, 22950 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown. The program will feature performances by pianist and arranger Sahun Hong, violinist Stephanie Zyzak, viola Luther Warren and cellist Zachary Mowitz. Tickets not required.
Volume Five to perform
Volume Five will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The concert is part of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass concert series. Raffles, door prizes and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger with paid adult. Go to www.somdbluegrass.com.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. March 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
UMES to hire interns
The University of Maryland Extension is looking to hire seven interns for its Creating Leadership and Professional Development Through Extension Internships. Deadline for application is March 17. The summer internship program will provide meaningful and technical skills to students at underserved institutions, community colleges, or non-Land Grant institutions to train a future agricultural workforce. For more information or to apply, go to https://go.umd.edu/extensioninternships.
NARFE meeting scheduled
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter No. 969 of St. Mary’s County will hold a lunch meeting for current and prospective members 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Guest speaker will be St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Community Programs and Outreach Manager Sarah Miller. Registration required for lunch, which costs $17, by calling Joyce Gentilo at 301-645-5006 by March 15. For membership details, go to www.narfe.net/site/chapter969/.
Fishing show scheduled
The Southern Maryland Fishing & Outdoor Adventure Fair will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Vendors, guest speakers, boating safety course, kids casting contest, raffles and more. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.smrfo.org.
Quarter auction scheduled
The Women of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge will host a quarter auction 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. Paddles are $3 each or two for $5 or an all-in paddle receives entry into all items. Do not have to be present to win. Brown bag and 50-50 raffle and bake sale. Call or text 240-416-4224 or 410-474-2958.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Grief support group offered
Hospice of the Chesapeake will hold free drop-in grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Registration is required. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.
Eastman Strings to play museum
The Eastman Strings Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Maryland Day walk set
The Freestate happy Wanderers AVA-190 will host a 10K Maryland Day walk to start between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 25, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18571 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary's City. The cost is $3, free for members and ages 12 and younger. Go to www.mdvolks.org/freestate/.
Looking for Trouble 5k set
Community Mediation of St. Mary’s will hold its 16th annual Looking for Trouble 5K and dance-a-thon 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, on the Three Notch Trail, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall. Run the course or dance at the starting line. Registration required. Go to www.CommunityMediationSMC.org.
Tornado discussion planned
A conversation on the 1926 La Plata tornado will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the La Plata library. Discuss and share photographs and news clippings with local historians Anthony Puzzilla and Steuart Bowling. Stories and recollections will be recorded and photos will be scanned and may even show up in their upcoming book.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.