Patuxent High staging ‘Chicago’
Patuxent High School will perform “Chicago” 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby. Tickets are $15, $12 students, $10 seniors. Go to http://patuxentharlequins.weebly.com.
Leonardtown to celebrate Earth Day
Leonardtown businesses will celebrate Earth Week through Sunday, April 23. There will be a social media Neighborhood Cleanup Challenge, free yoga and kayaking demos, magnet fishing, and Plein Air and Sound Bath events at the Leonardtown Wharf. Shepherd’s Old Field Market will also be giving away free tree saplings while supplies last. Go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay.
Chopticon to stage 'Mean Girls'
Chopticon High School will perform "Mean Girls" 6 p.m. Friday, April 21; Saturday, April 22; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Go to https://chs.smcps.org/extracurricular/theatre.
Art show scheduled
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold a pop-up art show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at the Village at Lee Airpark Shopping Center, 15 Lee Airpark Drive, Suite 300, in Edgewater. More than 30 artists will be on hand. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org.
End Hunger bike ride set
End Hunger In Calvert County will hold its annual Bike Ride To Feed Families 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Chesapeake Church, 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Four routes are available. The cost is $70 and includes swag bag, and post-ride picnic with live music and raffles. Registration is at 7 a.m. Proceeds will raise awareness for those facing food insecurity in Southern Maryland. Go to https://endhungercalvert.org/events/bike/ or to make a donation, go to https://endhungercalvert.org/donate.
Yard sale planned
Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls will hold a community yard sale 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. Rain or shine. Maps available at Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls sign. Contact Sherry Antosh at 301-643-5471 or sherry.antosh@comcast.net.
Earth Day awards planned
St. Mary's Commission on the Environment will hold Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Summerseat Farm, 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Vendors, exhibitors and the announcement of the Sustainability Award.
CSM to host STEAM festival
College of Southern Maryland will host an Art of Innovation STEAM Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Velocity Center, 4465 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head. Learning more about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics with activities, challenges, games and demonstrations. Registration is encouraged. Go to www.csmd.edu/AOI.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Ribbon cutting scheduled
A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new North Beach Nature Center at Wetlands Overlook Park will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. An Earth Day event will be held afterward.
Car show scheduled
The 34th annual Coming Out Car & Bike Show will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bowles Farm, 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements. Rain date is April 23. Flea market and swap meet, food vendors, and DJ. Vendor space available. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Call Jimmy Harriman at 301-481-0360.
Museum to commemorate disaster
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host The Black Diamond Disaster Weekend: An American Civil War Event 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. The event commemorates the 87 lives lost in the Civil War ship accident. Free water taxi rides, lighthouse tours, Civil War-themed exhibits and displays, ceremony and period concert. Go to https://fb.me/e/3hpoqYcE9.
Republican women to hold fundraiser
The Republican Women of St. Mary’s will hold a welcome home delegation reception and fundraiser 6 p.m. Monday April 24, at Avenmar Community Center, 41165 Herons Way in Leonardtown. Auction and brown bag raffle. Tickets are $30. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
Museum to host concert
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Open mic night scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a HomeSpun CoffeeHouse Open Mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all levels welcome. Admission is $8; free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com or for more information, go to www.smtmd.org/#/open-mic-night/.
Gospel experience set
The annual Gospel Extravaganza will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Chancellors Run Teen Center, 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. The event is sponsored by Bethesda United Methodist Church. Admission is donation of $15 at the gate, or $12 in advance. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Ministry. Call Nat Lawrence at 301-481-0992.
Train station open house set
The La Plata Train Station Museum and Caboose will hold an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. There will be new exhibits and the caboose has been recently equipped with authentic World War II-era memorabilia commensurate with the period in which the caboose served. Go to www.loc8nearme.com/maryland/la-plata/la-plata-train-station-museum/7300495/.
Theater to stage ‘Beauty’
Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland will perform “Beauty and the Beast” April 28-30 at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntngtown. Go to www.showtix4u.com.
Gallery hosting ‘City’ exhibit
Artworks@7 will host its new exhibit “City Lights … City Sights” through April 30, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Photographer Wayne Thomas shares his love for travel, people watching and street photography. The guest artist is Terri Schaffer. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworks@7th.com.
Car show set
The Spring Fling 36th Car show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 22735 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Rain date is May 7. Door prizes, raffle, music, vendors, restaurants and silent auction. Admission is $3 donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s. Go to www.stmarysrodand classic.com.
Scholarship deadline nears
CalvertHealth Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic scholarships through April 30. The foundation is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum. Go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships.
Troupe to stage comedy
Port Tobacco Players will perform “You Can't Take It With You” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, from May 5-21, at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. The 1938 American romantic comedy is about a man from a family of rich snobs who becomes engaged to a woman from a good-natured but decidedly eccentric family. Tickets are $18; $15 for seniors over 60, youth through high school) and military with ID. Go to www.ptplayers.com.
Wine festival on tap
No Thyme to Cook will hold its Third annual Celebration of all Things Wine 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Wine samples, food, artisans and live music. Each guest will receive a special an engraved wine glass. Tickets are $30 and include 10 tasting tickets, $10 for designated drivers and ages 7 to 20, and at the gate for $35 and $15, respectively. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/specials-events.
A day at the derby scheduled
The Arc Southern Maryland will hold its Second annual A Day at the Derby So MD Style 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Horse betting, televised derby, live music, silent auction and food and beverages. Tickets are $65 and include two drinks, and a limited number is available. Go to www.arcsomd.org/dayatthederby.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Hospice to host culinary event
Calvert Hospice will host its 10th annual Culinary Event 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick. Enjoy dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers paired with the vineyard’s finest wines and live music. Sponsorships available. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-culinary-event/.
Arts festival scheduled
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold its 17th annual Calvert Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Sample the wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland makers, live entertainment, raffles, church tours and labrynth. The cost is $20, which includes a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds benefit local charities that aid County children. Go to https://allsaints1692.org/event/17th-annual-calvert-arts-festival.
Hospital golf tourney set
The 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will be held Monday, May 15, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Proceeds will support the advancement of cancer care. Registration required. Go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. May 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.