Patuxent High staging ‘Chicago’

Patuxent High School will perform “Chicago” 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby. Tickets are $15, $12 students, $10 seniors. Go to http://patuxentharlequins.weebly.com.