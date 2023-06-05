Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Artsfest registration open
Charles County Arts Alliance CAA is now accepting registration for its 30th annual ArtsFest, which will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Village Green in Indian Head. Original works by local artists, food trucks, vendors and performers. Call 301-392-5900 or go to www.charlescountyarts.org.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Mud Day volunteers needed
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for volunteers for Mud Day, which will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Volunteers will help with greeting guests, activities, crafts and more. Half-day and full-day assistance available. Email volunteers@annmariegarden.org.
Warrior 5K planned
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity will hold its Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Race day registration begins 8 a.m. Proceeds go to the Veteran Critical Repair Program, which has helped more than 110 veterans and their families with critical home repairs. The cost is $35, $30 if registered by May 30. Sponsorships available. Contact Laurie at 301-863-6227 ext. 16 or laurie@patuxenthabitat.org, or go to www.patuxenthabitat.org.
Fitness, learning day set
“All Together Now” Community Fitness & Learning Day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ruth B. Swann Park, 3100 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Bryans Road. MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, music by Sun V Set, field games and activities and food trucks. The free event will bring together Charles County families to celebrate the start of the library’s summer learning program, as well as #NRPAFamilyHealthDay. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Denim, diamonds event set
Historic Sotterley will hold a Denim & Diamonds Gala 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 4300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Break out your favorite hat, boots, denim, and sparkling diamonds. Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Tickets start at $125 and sales end May 31. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Contra dance planned
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a Contra dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Beginner's workshop begins 7 p.m. Admission is $12, $8 for members, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ages 17 and www.younger when accompanied by an adult. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Church walk planned
A Church Walk Out From the Seats to the Streets will be held Sunday, June 11, in various locations. The event will feature prayer at community locations such as hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, housing developments and community centers. Call 410-231-0247.
Annual wade-in set
The 36th annual Bernie Fowler/Patuxent River Wade-In will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Go to bit.ly/PaxRiverWade-In23.
Mallows board to meet
The Mallows Bay - Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet 5 to 7:30 p.m Monday, June 12, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second St. in Annapolis. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Shannon Ricles at 757-591-7328 or Shannon.Ricles@noaa.gov.
Legion to retire flags
American Legion Post 221 will hold a flag retirement ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, during the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Flag Day ceremonies at the Leonardtown Governmental Center. Flags in St. Mary’s County can dropped off at the senior centers, libraries, Sneade’s Hardware in Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown and American Legion Post 221 in Avenue (available 24/7). For more information or to request a flag history/etiquette presentation, contact Mike Barbour at 301-769-4569 or alpost221@aol.com.
ACLT to hold open house
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold an open house at the Yoe Farm 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 2300 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The ACLT has preserved an additional 240 acres of deep forest and meadows. Tours of the green improvements to the historic Yoe house, hike the property and learn about the engineering to correct the erosion issues on the property.
Havana dance night set
Leonardtown will host Havana Dance Night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Leonardtown cigars, 40955 Merchant’s Lane, Suite 14, in Leonardtown. Learn beginner Latin Dance steps with Tracy Hurtt, specialty cocktails and fine cigars. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Calvert NAACP Juneteenth set
The NAACP's annual Juneteenth celebration will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Go to https://calvertnaacp.org/naacp-calvert-presents-juneteenth-on-june-17-2023/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Artsfest scheduled
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold Summer Artsfest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at Honey’s Harvest Farm. Artisans, homemade goods and live music. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org/shows.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. June 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Sin, scandal tours offered
Historic St. Mary’s City’s is accepting registration for its adults-only tour Sin and Scandal tour. Tours will be held at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24. The tour features stories based on 17th-century Maryland. Tours are rain or shine and registration required. Tickets are $20, $15 for HSMC members. Call 301-994-4371 or go to www.HSMCdigsHistory.org.
Marley to perform at museum
Ziggy Marley will perform Saturday, June 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Lavender Days set
Susannah’s Watch Bed & Breakfast will host Lavender Days 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 27075 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. Historic, waterfront farm features rolling hills of lavender with over 2,300 plants and seven varieties. Hay rides, live music, petting zoo, face painting, photo booth, Plein Air artists, food trucks, vendors and wine, bourbon and gin bar. Tickets are $35. Go to https://dixon-family-farm.com/product/st-marys-county-lavender-days-festival-ticket-for-one/.
Artsfest scheduled
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold Summer Artsfest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, at Honey’s Harvest Farm. Artisans, homemade goods and live music. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org/shows.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be June 26. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Dowell items sought
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a scanning party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 1015 Dowell Road in Dowell. The Project is seeking items related to living and working on the Dowell Peninsula in Calvert County, including photographs, letters, land records, items related to Dowell businesses and recreation, and other relevant objects. Items will be scanned, photographed and returned to the owner. No items will be kept. Email director@annmariegarden.org or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be July 9. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Drum camps offered
SoMarDrummers will hold its Mid Atlantic Drum Camp July 16-20 at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Guest drummers and giveaways. For ages 9 to 22 and for beginner to advanced. Go to www.somardrummers@gmail.com.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. White attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Museum to host Brice
Lee Brice will perform Thursday, July 27, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 13 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
DNR accepting photo entries
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather and wildlife. Photographers may submit three entries for $10 with additional entries at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors. Go to https://news.maryland.gov.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Neon Nights race at a time to be determined p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the second in the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Wildewood Clubhouse, 23050 Wildewood Drive in California. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Aug. 27. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Young to perform at museum
Brett Young will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Tickets go on sale April 14 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 15. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Oysterfest scheduled
The Lexington Park Rotary Club will hold its 57th annual Oysterfest Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Shucking competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. Sponsorships available. Go to www.usoysterfest.com.
Bluegrass for hospice planned
Bluegrass for Hospice will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, at Flat Iron Farm, 45840 Highway To Heaven Lane in Great Mills. Scheduled to appear is Junior Sisk Band, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass and Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition. Tickets are $25, $30 at the gate. Go to www.bluegrassforhospice.com.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Project ECHO race series continues
Project ECHO will host a Gobble Until You Wobble race at a time to be determined Saturday, Nov. 25, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. A virtual option is also available. The cost is $35. The race is the finale of the 3-part 5K Run/Walk Race Series. Go to https://projectecho.net/event/hot-for-chocolate-5k/.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.