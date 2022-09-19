Stamp submissions being accepted

Submissions are currently being accepted for the Maryland Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Contest through Nov. 3. Entries will be judged Nov. 12 at the Waterfowl Festival. Contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov, or submit entries to Chris Markin, 828B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613.