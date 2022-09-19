Stamp submissions being accepted
Submissions are currently being accepted for the Maryland Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Contest through Nov. 3. Entries will be judged Nov. 12 at the Waterfowl Festival. Contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov, or submit entries to Chris Markin, 828B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Theater to show ‘Steel Magnolias’
Twin Beach Players will stage “Steel Magnolias” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 26, at the Boys & Girls Club, 9025 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. Go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66713.
Dog training course available
Animal trainer Joel Silverman will hold an advanced dog training course Sept. 23-24 at the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland Campus in California. Silverman is best known as the host of Animal Planet’s TV show, Good Dog U, and the nationally syndicated TV series “What Color is Your Dog?” Call Tracey Pintell Quade at 301-481-3862.
Yard sale scheduled
Waters United Methodist Church will hold a yard sale and apple sale 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5400 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Lunches and desserts will be available for purchase. Call 410-586-1716.
Christ Church to host concert
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at 38370 Zack Fowler Road in Chaptico. The duo plays high-energy tunes and songs, with nuanced fiddle-cello interplay, richly interwoven vocal harmonies, lively stepdancing and French Canadian foot percussion. Tickets are $20, $15 for SMTMD members. Go to www.smtmd.com.
Pilgrimage registration open
The Journey is accepting registration for its high school pilgrimage, which will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and go from St. Charles High School to St. Clements Island. There will be a treasure hunt, team building, safety demonstrations, lighthouse tours, games, photo booth and more. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.org.
Museum to host concert
A praise and worship concert featuring Joe Melendrez will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Clement’s Island Museum. There will also be a keynote presentation. For middle school students. Tickets are $10, $5 in advance, free for parents or chaperones. Students must be accompanied by a parent or chaperone. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.com.
Magnolia Market scheduled
The Magnolia Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Serenity Farm in Benedict. Crafters, artists, vendors, beer and wine tastings and activities. Tickets are $15 and first 100 visitors receive gift bag, $10 in advance, free for ages 7 and younger. Go to https://themagnoliamarkettickets.eventbrite.com.
Bounty of the County planned
The annual Bounty of the County will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Weatherly Farm, 14145 Banks O’Dee Road in Newburg. Farm to table produce, meat and seafood. Silent auction, cornhole tournament and live music. Go to www.charlescountychamber.org/events.
Church to host family, friends Day
First Missionary Baptist Church will host a Family and Friends Day Celebration 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at 46370 Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Alfred Wright of St. Philips Church in Temple Hills. To join virtually, call 617-691-8533 or go to https://join.freeconferencecall.com/fmbc0. Call 301-863-8388.
Sip and Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
Church to host event
First Missionary Baptist Church will host the “Seven I Am’s of Christ” 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 46370 Pegg Lane in Lexington Park. The event will feature guest preachers. The event will also be held virtually. Call 617-691-8533 with ID: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/fmbc0. Call 301-863-8388.
Scarecrow stroll submissions accepted
Leonardtown is accepting submissions for its Scarecrow Stroll through Sept. 26. Contest will run Oct. 7-30. Go to www.flowcode.com/page/leonardtown.
NAACP to hold elections
St. Mary’s County Branch NAACP #7025 will hold its monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Church of the Ascension 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The floor will be open to members in good standing to be on the nominating committee to nominate officers and executive committee members. Those nominated will be presented to the branch at the Oct. 27 meeting. Email stmarysnaacp@gmail.com.
Legion to host spaghetti dinner
American Legion Riders will host a spaghetti dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at La Plata Post 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Dine in and carryout. Tickets are $12, free for ages 5 and younger.
Food distribution planned in St. Mary's County
A food distribution with other giveaways will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 21537 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The event is sponsored by Neighbors United Together to Serve. Email Eve Taylor at n.u.t.t.s2022@gmail.com.
Purple Rain walk, car show set
A walk and car show for Alzheimers will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Place in Waldorf. The free walk will begin at 10 a.m. The car show will run 1 to 3 p.m. and vehicle registration is $20. Live band, food trucks and more. Go to https://kemitgroup.zohobackstage.com/PurpleRain.
HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten
HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Breast cancer run scheduled
CalvertHealth will host its annual Breast Cancer 5K 8 a.m. a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Solomons Medical Office Building, 14090 Solomons Island Road on Solomons Island. Face painting, cornhole and more. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $40 with guaranteed shirt if registered by Sept. 16, $50 after Sept. 16. Proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Go to CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K.
Lobster Festival scheduled
Charles County Rotary Club of La Plata will host a lobster festival noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Live entertainment, games, silent auction and kid’s activities. Tickets are $85, $75 in advance, $20 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Email laplatarotaryclub@gmail.com.
CSM to host book tour
Author Naima Coster will discuss her One Maryland One Book “What’s Mine and Yours” 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the College of Southern Maryland‘s Fine Arts Center, 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. Coster will sign copies of her book, which are free. Seating is first-come, first-served. The book is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Restaurant to host culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Blessing of the Animals set
St. Catherine and St. Ignatius Catholic Churches will hold a blessing of the animals 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Catherine's Hall, 7636 Port Tobacco Road in Port Tobacco. All leashed and caged pets are welcome.
Elks to host crab feast
The Waldorf Elks Lodge will host an all-you-0can-eat crab feast 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Menu also includes hot dogs, burgers, corn on the cob and more. Cake auction and raffles. Tickets are $60, $25 for ages 10 and younger, free for ages 4 and younger, and $5 more after Sept. 30. Call 301-645-2421.
Dyslexic awareness event set
Mid-Atlantic Predators - Next 90 Athletics will host a Dyslexia Community Awareness Event 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Calvary Bible Church, 8300 Nursery Road in Lusby. Guest speakers, food trucks, bounce house and games. Free, but nonperishable food items are requested.
5K event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. The cost is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Reagan Years to play classic concert
The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Writer’s conference planned
The Maryland Writers’ Association is accepting registration for its Brain to Bookshelf Conference Saturday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the BWI Hilton Hotel. New York Times Best Selling Author and Educator, Maria V. Snyder will host workshops each day. Registration required. Go to https://marylandwriters.org/meet-reg1.php?id=975.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Sip & Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
Driving course session set
What to do during a traffic stop practice sessions will be held 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 21, at Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Free, but registration required for practice time. Go to pathfindersforautism.org/traffic-stop-calvertco/
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Oktoberfest scheduled
Susannah’s Watch B&B will hold Oktoberfest 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 270715 S. Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. There will be live music, photo booth, drinking games and vendors. Tickets include full meal plus appetizers and commemorative beer mug. Go to https://susannahswatch.com/special-events-at-susannahs-watch/.
Halloween drive-through set
Calvert County Parks & Rec will host its annual Halloween Drive-Through 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. The fee event will feature trick-or-treating, free pumpkins and pumpkin decorating. Sponsors needed.
App Challenge returns
Entries for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The challenge encourages middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for congressional recognition. Open to students in Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District and apps need not be finished. Go to https://raskin.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Veterans Day parade entries sought
Leonardtown is accepting entries for its Veterans Day Parade that will take place beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses will be accepted. Deadline is Oct. 21. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Boosters to host craft fair
The Northern High School band boosters will host its 20th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville road in Owings. Registration for crafters and vendors will run through Nov. 12. Email craftfair@northernhighbands.com.
Museum hosts Play for the Holidays
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life" for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Christmas market planned
The 17th annual Christmas Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Sunderland. Craftsmen, gifts, gourmet cocoa, Glühwein, music, home-baked goods and lunch. Bring boot mug from previous years for refills. Free admission. Proceeds benefit parish and community projects.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.