Troupe to stage play
Port Tobacco Players will perform “You Can't Take It With You” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, from May 5-21, at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. The 1938 American romantic comedy is about a man from a family of rich snobs who becomes engaged to a woman from a good-natured, but decidedly eccentric family. Tickets are $18; $15 for seniors over 60, youth through high school) and military with ID. Go to www.ptplayers.com.
Wine festival on tap
No Thyme to Cook will hold its Third annual Celebration of all Things Wine 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Wine samples, food, artisans and live music. Each guest will receive a special an engraved wine glass. Tickets are $30 and include 10 tasting tickets, $10 for designated drivers and ages 7 to 20, and at the gate for $35 and $15, respectively. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/specials-events.
A day at the derby scheduled
The Arc Southern Maryland will hold its Second annual A Day at the Derby Southern Maryland Style at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Horse betting, televised derby, live music, silent auction and food and beverages. Tickets are $65 and include two drinks, and a limited number is available. Go to www.arcsomd.org/dayatthederby.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
COSMIC concert planned
COSMIC Symphony will hold a Love and Loss concert 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 47855 College Drive in St. Mary’s City; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Award-winning tenor David Cook will perform songs from “Carmen,” “West Side Story” and more. Free, but donations accepted.
Spring craft fair set
Huntingtown High School will host a spring craft fair 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Free cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, Red Cross Mobile command center, touch a truck, food trucks, music, games and community partners.
Car show scheduled
A car show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Free registration. Presented by Winegardner Customs and Classics of Prince Frederick.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Western attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
Hospice to host culinary event
Calvert Hospice will host its 10th annual Culinary Event 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick. Enjoy dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers paired with the vineyard’s finest wines and live music. Sponsorships available. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-culinary-event/.
Arts festival scheduled
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold its 17th annual Calvert Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Sample the wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland makers, live entertainment, raffles, church tours and labyrynth. The cost is $20, which includes a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds benefit local charities that aid County children. Go to https://allsaints1692.org/event/17th-annual-calvert-arts-festival.
Plant sale scheduled
Summerseat Farm will hold a plant sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Go to www.summerseat.org.
Yard sale set
A yard sale will be held 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 28120 Old Flora Road in Mechanicsville. Rain or shine. Ables available for $15. Call Sue at 301-884-4108.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Hospital golf tourney set
The 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will be held Monday, May 15, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Proceeds will support the advancement of cancer care. Registration required. Go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. May 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Blood drive set
The Byans Road Community Outreach Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 3059 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616. Call 301-509-6637 or sign up online at wwwredcrossblood.org.
Sodality to host tea
The St. Mary’s Bryantown Ladies Sodality will host a tea party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 13735 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Door prizes, vendors and silent auction. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Call Denise Stewart-Esquilin at 301-648-0942.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.