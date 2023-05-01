Troupe to stage play

Port Tobacco Players will perform “You Can't Take It With You” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, from May 5-21, at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. The 1938 American romantic comedy is about a man from a family of rich snobs who becomes engaged to a woman from a good-natured, but decidedly eccentric family. Tickets are $18; $15 for seniors over 60, youth through high school) and military with ID. Go to www.ptplayers.com.