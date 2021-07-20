Summerstock Theater begins
The St. Mary’s Department of Recreation & Parks will host the 39th Annual Summerstock Theater’s “Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Pirates of Penzance: A Live Concert Reading” 7 p.m. Friday, July 23; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Great Mills High School. For more information or tickets go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock, or tickets are available at the Recreation & Parks office’s Patuxent Building, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
Republican women to meet
The Republican Women of St. Mary’s will meet 11:30 a.m. Monday July 26, at Kevin's Corner Kafe, 24509 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
HVFD to host yard, vendor sale
The Huntingtoewn Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad will host a yard and vendor sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 4030 Old Town Road in Huntingtown. Donations for White Elephant tables accepted. Contact 301-861-8922 or auxiliary@hvfd6.org.
Chorale seeking singers
Registration is now open for the Southern Maryland Encore Chorale, a local choral group singing a fun and eclectic mix of music in different styles and from different eras. The group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from September to December and a free concert is held in December. The group is directed by Joey Hoopengardner. No auditions necessary. For more information or to register, call 301-261-5747 or go to www.encorecreativity.org.
USDA accepting nominations
The USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee is accepting nominations for candidates on your local USDA Farm Service Agency county committee through Aug. 2. FSA county committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Voting takes place in the fall. Go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
DNR photo contest deadline nears
Submissions for the The 2021 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 5. The grand prize is $5,000. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx.
Ag department seeking nominees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.
Shelter offering reduced adoption fees
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is over capacity for animals and is offering a 50% reduction in adoption fees for all animals through the end of July. The shelter, which is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Go to www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.
End Hunger selected as Giant beneficiary
End Hunger In Calvert County has been selected as a Giant Food’s Bloomin’ 4 Good Program recipient for the month of July. Every purchase of a Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet, marked with a purple circle sticker, guarantees a donation to a hunger organization local to the Giant Food in which the bouquet is purchased. Go to giantfood.bags4mycause.com/.
JPPM seeking candidate
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.
Calvert announces new pool hours
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation recently announced it will adjust pool hours due to staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will be available without advance reservations.
• Hall Aquatic Center – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Cove Point Pool – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• Kings Landing – Noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Saturday and Sunday.
Grant funding available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources recently announced the American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Grant Program will offer grant funding to local nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic application process is now open. Restrictions apply. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NonProfitGrant.
TBP selling chair sponsorships
Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.
Thrift store reopens
The Faith United Methodist Church thrift store at 15869 Livingston Road in Accokeek will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
CCPS offering parental support
Charles County Public Schools is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Parents of children enrolled in Charles County schools can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child. Consultations will be virtual with a school psychologist, school counselor, and/or a pupil personnel worker. In-person meetings will be offered on a limited basis. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 13. Contact 301-392-7507 or blugo@ccboe.com.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is currently offering a Wellness Challenge. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.
Entrepreneur training offered
A Project Opportunity Southern Maryland Fall 2021 Orientation Session will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24, at The Hilton Garden Inn, 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The program will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9. For more information, email Joe Giordano at joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Forestry course planned
A General Forestry Certification Course from the University of Maryland Extension Forestry program will be offered online Sept. 1 through Dec. 15. Go to extension.umd.edu/forestry-course.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide. Go to www.road2par.com/events-1/tinderbox-golf-classic-2.