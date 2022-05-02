Bike to Work Day registration open
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland is accepting registration for the 21st annual Bike to Work Day, which will take place Friday, May 20, at Village Green Park & Pavilion in Indian Head. The event highlights cycling as a fun, eco-friendly, low-cost commuting option providing physical and mental health benefits. Commuter Connections encourages participants to bike to a local pit stop for a free t-shirt and then cycle back home. Call 800-745-RIDE or go to www.biketoworkmetrodc.org.
Culinary quest scheduled
No Thyme to Cook is holding a Culinary Quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, May 6; Saturday, May 7; and Sunday, May 8. Participants will learn about the history of Solomons Island while gathering a gourmet lunch along the way while using an app. The quest will also be held the first and third Friday-Sunday of each month. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Theater staging ‘Noises Off’
The Newtowne Players will stage “Noises Off” 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. The play is rated PG-13 for alcohol references, innuendo and scant costuming. Tickets are $18, $15 for students, seniors and military, and $13 for children and Thursday performances. Call 301-737-5447 or go to www.newtowneplayers.org/noises-off.html.
Virtual art auction planned
A virtual art auction of works by the late Sharon Weiner will be held through May 6. The pieces can also be viewed 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Inn at Leonardtown, 41655 Park Ave. in Leonardtown, or at the St. Mary’s Arts Council, 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown. The art was donated by Weiner’s husband, John, and proceeds will benefit Hospice of St. Mary’s. Call 301-994-3023 or to view the pieces, go to www.FirstFridayArt.givesmart.com.
Theater performing ‘Importance of Being Earnest’
The Port Tobacco Players will perform “The Importance of Being Earnest’ 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays May 6-22, at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. Tickets $18, $15 for seniors over 60, students through high school and military with ID. Call 301-932-6819 or go to www.ptplayers.com.
SMECO nominating committee to meet
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative's nominating committee is accepting applications for five board positions to be elected this year through Friday, May 6. There are two positions available in Charles County and one each in Calvert/Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. Go to smeco.coop/annualmeeting.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 6, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Museum to host STEAM Day
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host its Fifth annual STEAM day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7. STEAM-themed activities, vendors and a food truck. Flight simulator tickets will be available for purchase. Regular admission rates apply. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Horses event scheduled
The Crab Pot Speed Show will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Oak Ridge Park, 13675 Oaks Road in Hughesville. Barrels, Poles, Plug and Fun Runs in six divisions. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
School to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’
Great Mills High School will stage “The Little Mermaid” noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Go to https://tinyurl.com/gmhsmermaid.
La Plata farmer’s market set
The La Plata Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the main parking lot right behind the Charles County Courthouse on Washington Ave. in La Plata. The market is also open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in the parking lot north of the intersection of Talbot St. and Washington Ave. Go to www.laplatafarmersmarket.com/.
Mental health workshop scheduled
Into Mental Health will be held noon Saturday, May 7, at North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. Workshops, vendors, DJ, fitness boot camps, yoga, food trucks and more. Registration required. Go to https://ccpsintomentalhealth22.eventbrite.com.
Prayer Walk planned
A CommUNITY Prayer Walk will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Solomons Pavilion on Solomons Island. The walk will stop to pray at designated locations. All ethnicities, faiths, genders and generations welcome. Masks are required. Call or text 443-794-0273.
Hospice to host child, pregnancy loss program
Calvert Hospice will hold a workshop for pregnancy and child loss 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. Free, but registration required. Call Trish Watson at 410-535-0892, Ext. 2201 or go to https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.
Garden club plans plant sale
The Chesapeake Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Fairview Library in Owings. A Q&A with Master Gardeners will take place at 11 a.m. Call Sharon Sherbert at 240-723-1318 or go to www.chesapeakegardenclub.org.
Leonardtown to host Alice event
Leonardtown will celebrate its “Alice in Leonardtown” mural Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7. Cocktail parties, ribbon cutting ceremony. Go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/AliceinLeonardtown.
Arc to host Derby fundraiser
The Arc Southern Maryland is selling tickets to A Day at the Derby SoMD Style, which will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery in St. Leonard. Live music, silent auction, derby-inspired food and drinks and televised coverage of the Kentucky Derby. Go to www.arcsomd.org.
Sotterley honors moms with discount tours
Historic Sotterley is offering half-priced self-guided tours to mother’s Sunday, May 8. Visit exhibits, stroll the garden and grounds or walk the nature trails. Tours are offered at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 43 p.m. To book a tour in advance, call 301-373-2280.
Fly into Sotterley’s airport market
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Airport, 44200 Airport Road in California. The market features delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list go to www.sotterley.org.
CalvertHealth tourney ready to tee off
CalvertHealth Foundation will host its 33rd annual Benefit Golf Classic 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Sponsorships are available. Proceeds will be used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of urologic diseases including kidney, bladder and prostate cancers. Call 410-414-4570 or go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Calvert to host women’s health expo
The 7th annual Women’s Health Expo will be held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the CalvertHealth Medical Center’s north parking lot in Prince Frederick. The free event will include health screenings and information on breastfeeding, fitness, nutrition and weigh loss, joint health and reflexology and more. Rain date is May 17.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, May 12, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting are at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Calvert Arts Festival returns
The 16th annual Calvert Arts Festival will be held 10 a.m, to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Rad in Sunderland. Sample wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland, live entertainment, children’s crafts, raffles, artisans and tour the 1692 church and labyrinth. There is a $15 tasting fee that includes a souvenir tasting glass. Go to www.EventBrite.com/e/Calvert-Arts-Festival-2022-tickets.
Wine Fest scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold its Second annual Wine Fest 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Wine and food samples and live music. Timed tickets for entry are required and are limited. Tickets are $25, which includes 10 tasting tickets, $10 for designated drivers and ages 7 to 20 years old through May 13, or $30 and $15, respectively. Go to https://www.nothymetocook.com/specials-events.
Brezina scholarships available
Children’s Aid, Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022 Memorial Scholarship Program through May 15. The George and Mary Lou Brezina Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship providing financial assistance to a graduating high school senior for undergraduate study in the field of education. The Paul Taylor Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $500 scholarship providing financial assistance to a high school senior who is pursuing post-secondary career education, vocational or technical training which results in the applicant being awarded accredited vocational certification or an Associate’s Degree. Go to www.TheChildrensAid.org.
Pet mourning workshop offered
Chesapeake Life Center will offer a free virtual pet loss workshop 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Registration required. Call 888-501-7077 or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-loss-workshop-sponsored-by-perfect-pet-resort-tickets-306440621147.
Elks Lodge to host golf tourney
Waldorf Elks Lodge No. 2421 will host a golf tournament May 20, at White Plains Golf Club. The cost is $100. Golf Competitions. Sponsorships available. Contact Jimmy Williams at 301-399-5711 or kebrown1349@aol.com.
Uncooked pizza drive-thru set
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold an uncooked pizza drive-thru 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at 24801 Route 235 in Hollywood. The cost is $12 for an uncooked pepperoni and $10 for an uncooked cheese pizza. Preorders are encouraged and will be accepted until May 18. Call Elaine Quade at 301-373-2695.
College to host STEM event
STEM-ING: Inspiring The Next Generation To Dream Big will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday May 21, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Hands-on and in-person workshops focused on STEM, and an opportunity to interact with women in STEM careers. Tickets are $10 and include lunch, snacks, shirt and goodie bag. Go to www.stem-ing.org/.
Church to hold yard sale
Calvert County Baptist Church will hold a yard sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 2190 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Vendors, food and fun. Vendor tables available. Email events@ccbconline.org.
Spring Fling scheduled
The Southern Maryland Spring Fling will be held noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. Live entertainment, food trucks, artisans and crafts, kid’s zone, local wineries and breweries and fireworks. Go to www.doodleshows.com.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Memory walk planned
The sixth Tri-County Memory Walk in memory of those who have died from addiction will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Serenity Farms, 6932 Serenity Farm Road in Benedict. Go to www.TriCountyMemoryWalk@gmail.com.
Farm to hold patriotic celebration
Summerseat Farm will host a free celebration and concert 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. A patriotic day recognizing military veterans who have served in our nation’s armed conflicts. Civil War Encampment, living history, hay rides, games, scout demonstrations and live music by Wesley Spangler band and Joseph Norris. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.summerseat.org.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Warrior Run/Walk scheduled
Habitat for Humanity will hold a Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Mary’s Regional Airport, 44200 Airport Road in California. The cost is $25, $30 after May 22. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity programs. Go to www.patuxenthabitat.org.
Church to celebrate 350th anniversary
Christ Church will celebrate its 350th anniversary 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. There will be a comedy and magic Show, dances, cemetery tours, jousting demonstration, balloon artists, arts and crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a scavenger hunt and more.
Chorale orchestra to perform
Chesapeake Chorale Orchestra will perform a concert titled America’s New Day 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 4590 St. Joseph’s Way in Pomfret. Tickets are $15, $12 for seniors, military and students. Group rates available. Call 301-645-0595 or go to www.chesapeakechorale.com.
Bel Alton offering scholarships
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for its scholarship program through June 10. The organization will award four $500 scholarships to Charles County High School seniors and other young adults. The scholarships are for students who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland or accredited vocational/trade school. Students must be between 18 and 25 years old and be Charles County residents with a GED. Email info@belaltoalumnicdc.org or go to http://www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Chopticon to hold reunion
Chopticon High School Class of 1970 will hold a class reunion June 10-11. Registration ends May 16. Go to www.Facebook@Chopticon High School Class of 1970.
Crab festival planned
The 36th annual St. Mary's Crab Festival will will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. There will be a petting zoo, tractor pull, car show, crab races, children’s activities, live music and two crab picking contests, including one featuring St. Mary’s County candidates. Admission is $7, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://festivalnet.com/63539/Leonardtown-Maryland/Food-Festivals/Saint-Marys-Crab-Festival.
Survivor, caregiver luncheon planned
Relay for Life Charles County will host a Survivor and Caregiver Reception noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Point Road in Waldorf. The theme is Cruisin’ Past cancer and the guest speaker is radiation oncologist Dr. Aileen Kim. Space limited to 50 survivors and 50 guests. Contact Mary Levy at 301-609-4415 or mary.levy@umm.edu.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Sailing registration open
Brendan Sailing is currently accepting registration for its summer camps for youths ages 11-18 with learning differences. There will be 1- and 2-week camps at their Annapolis location beginning June 20. There is also a 10-day overnight camp and a regular day camp held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland for ages 14-18. Scholarships are available. Go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html.
Museum offering art classes
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes June 21-23, July 5-7, July 26-28 and Aug. 9-11. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Council to hold meeting
Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland will hold a virtual meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Registration required. Go to https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YmY1MTExNzQtMzA5OS00MTg5LWE0MWYtYjQ5YjhkOGZmNzRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%227578883c-b674-4b33-a58d-be38a54992f9%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22db2dc914-735f-400c-aed8-77e17f820f35%22%7d>.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Brothers Osborne to play museum stage
Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
DNR photo contest open
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Winners will be featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine and in the DNR wall calendar. There will also be a Fan Favorite category. Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries $3 each. Go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2022/03/08/maryland-dnr-2022-photo-contest-now-open/.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
5K event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Fees increase $10 after June 30. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.
SDVFDRS holding brick fundraiser
The Second District Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Squad, Valley Lee will pave the entrance to its station with bricks engraved with names of community members and supporting businesses. Email brickfundraiser@sdvfdrs.org or go to wwwbricksrus.com/donorsite/SDVFDRS.
Ag department seeking nominees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.