Eastman Strings to play museum
The Eastman Strings Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Empty Bottle String Band to play
The Empty Bottle String Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Christ Church, 37497 Zack Fowler Road in Chaptico. The Eastern Tennessee band specializes in playing toe-tapping, highly danceable traditional Appalachian music. Tickets are $20, $15 for members. Go to www.smtmd.org.
School to stage 'Music Man'
Leonardtown High School will perform 'Music Man' 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25, Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31; and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and April 1. Tickets are $12, $8 for students and available at the door.
'Grease' is the word at Great Mills
Great Mills High School will perform 'Grease' 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 21130 Great Mills Road in Great Mills. Go to https://sites.google.com/smcps.org/lighthouseproductions/home
Maryland Day walk set
The Freestate Happy Wanderers AVA-190 will host a 10K Maryland Day walk to start between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 25, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18571 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary's City. The cost is $3, free for members and ages 12 and younger. Go to www.mdvolks.org/freestate/.
Looking for Trouble 5k set
Community Mediation of St. Mary’s will hold its 16th annual Looking for Trouble 5K and dance-a-thon 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, on the Three Notch Trail, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall. Run the course or dance at the starting line. Registration required. Go to www.CommunityMediationSMC.org.
Woman's club to meet
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park. Guest speaker will be a representative from Feed St. Mary’s. The mission of the club is to raise money for college scholarships for high-achieving, low-income students, other educational programs and nonprofit groups. Free, but food donations accepted. Email stmaryscountywomansclub@gmail.com.
Teacher job fair set
A teacher's job fair will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, 23595 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown. meet with representatives and learn about programs. Registration required. Download the app or go to https://cfplus.page.link/dgkv.
Maryland Day Mass planned
Historic Saint Ignatius church will hold its annual Feast of the Annunciation Maryland Day Mass 5 p.m. at 17682 Grayson Road in St. Inigoes, Maryland. On March 25, 1634 Maryland colonists on the Ark and Dove landed on the island now known as St. Clements. Mass was celebrated there by Father Andrew White, S.J. The colonists then obtained agreement from Natives to begin building at Saint Mary’s City. A brief history of the Jesuit property at St. Inigoes is available for visitors at the church.
Chorale to perform pair of concerts
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its spring concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center, 4590 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. The choir will perform classical to folk songs to spirituals to modern works. There will also be an orchestra as well as its Arts4All Singers. Tickets are $15, $12 for students, seniors and military. Nonperishable food donations or a donation to Lifestyles of Maryland is encouraged.
Tornado discussion planned
A conversation on the 1926 La Plata tornado will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the La Plata library. Discuss and share photographs and news clippings with local historians Anthony Puzzilla and Steuart Bowling. Stories and recollections will be recorded and photos will be scanned and may even show up in their upcoming book.
'Woods in your Backyard' course planned
“The Woods in Your Backyard” 10-week online course will be held Monday, April 3, through Monday, June 10. The course will help landowners convert lawn to natural areas and enhance stewardship of existing natural areas. A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed. The cost is $95, which includes a “Woods in Your Backyard” guide, workbook and tree identification guide. Limited to 25 participants. Registration required. Go to https://spring23.eventbrite.com.
Egg hunt planned
The Friends of Smallwood State Park will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Crafts and face painting. Suggested donation is $3 per child, and ark fees apply. Email friendsofsmallwood.dnr@maryland.gov.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Pro wrestling returns
Maryland Championship Wrestling will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Go to www.mcwprowrestling.com.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. April 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Chopticon to stage 'Mean Girls'
Chopticon High School will perform "Mean Girls" 6 p.m. Friday, April 20; Saturday, April 21; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 22. Go to https://chs.smcps.org/extracurricular/theatre.
Earth Day awards planned
St. Mary's Commission on the Environment will hold Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Summerseat Farm, 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Vendors, exhibitors and the announcement of the Sustainability Award.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Museum to host concert
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Hospice to host culinary event
Calvert Hospice will host its 10th annual Culinary Event 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick. Enjoy dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers paired with the vineyard’s finest wines and live music. Sponsorships available. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-culinary-event/.
Arts festival scheduled
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold its 17th annual Calvert Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Sample the wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland makers, live entertainment, raffles, church tours and labrynth. The cost is $20, which includes a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds benefit local charities that aid County children. Go to https://allsaints1692.org/event/17th-annual-calvert-arts-festival.
Hospital golf tourney set
The 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will be held Monday, May 15, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Proceeds will support the advancement of cancer care. Registration required. Go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. May 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Blood drive set
The Byans Road Community Outreach Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 3059 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616. Call 301-509-6637 or sign up online at wwwredcrossblood.org.
Sodality to host tea
The St. Mary’s Bryantown Ladies Sodality will host a tea party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 13735 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Door prizes, vendors and silent auction. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Call Denise Stewart-Esquilin at 301-648-0942.