Eastman Strings to play museum

The Eastman Strings Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.