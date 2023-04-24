Art show scheduled
Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold a pop-up art show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at the Village at Lee Airpark Shopping Center, 15 Lee Airpark Drive, Suite 300, in Edgewater. More than 30 artists will be on hand. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org.
Museum to host concert
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Open mic night scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a HomeSpun CoffeeHouse Open Mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all levels welcome. Admission is $8; free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com or for more information, go to www.smtmd.org/#/open-mic-night/.
Theater to stage ‘Beauty’
Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland will perform “Beauty and the Beast” April 28-30 at Huntingtown High School, 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Go to www.showtix4u.com.
School safety talk planned
An informative discussion of the current issues of school safety will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Charles High School, 5305 Piney Point Road in Waldorf. Panelists will include educators, health professionals, students and others. Registration required. Go to https://linktr.ee/nuzetaomega
Gospel experience set
The annual Gospel Extravaganza will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Chancellors Run Teen Center, 21905 Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills. The event is sponsored by Bethesda United Methodist Church. Admission is donation of $15 at the gate, or $12 in advance. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship Ministry. Call Nat Lawrence at 301-481-0992.
Train station open house set
The La Plata Train Station Museum and Caboose will hold an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. There will be new exhibits and the caboose has been recently equipped with authentic World War II-era memorabilia commensurate with the period in which the caboose served. Go to www.loc8nearme.com/maryland/la-plata/la-plata-train-station-museum/7300495/.
Gallery hosting ‘City’ exhibit
Artworks@7 will host its new exhibit “City Lights … City Sights” through April 30, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Photographer Wayne Thomas shares his love for travel, people watching and street photography. The guest artist is Terri Schaffer. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworks@7th.com.
Car show set
The Spring Fling 36th Car show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 22735 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Rain date is May 7. Door prizes, raffle, music, vendors, restaurants and silent auction. Admission is $3 donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s. Go to www.stmarysrodand classic.com.
Scholarship applications accepted
CalvertHealth Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic scholarships through April 30. The foundation is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum. Go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.