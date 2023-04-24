Art show scheduled

Muddy Creek Artists Guild will hold a pop-up art show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at the Village at Lee Airpark Shopping Center, 15 Lee Airpark Drive, Suite 300, in Edgewater. More than 30 artists will be on hand. Go to www.muddycreekartistsguild.org.