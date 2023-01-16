Arbor Day submissions accepted

Maryland fifth-graders are invited to submit Arbor Day posters for the annual contest through Friday, Jan. 20. The theme is Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities. Posters size must be no smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches and no larger than 22-by-28 inches and must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor. The top three winning posters will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools. Contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.