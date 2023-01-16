Arbor Day submissions accepted
Maryland fifth-graders are invited to submit Arbor Day posters for the annual contest through Friday, Jan. 20. The theme is Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities. Posters size must be no smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches and no larger than 22-by-28 inches and must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor. The top three winning posters will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools. Contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Seed swap scheduled
Calvert County Master Gardeners will hold a seed swap 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick. Catalog will be available online and donated seeds will be accepted through Jan. 16. Registration required. Call 410-535-3662.
'Lives' auditions scheduled
The Newtowne Players will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “These Shining Lives” 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and Thursday, Jan. 26, at Three Notch Theater, 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. The play will run April 28 through May 14.
Civic association to meet
The Solomons Civic Association will hold its winter meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Solomons Mission Center in the Solomons United Methodist Church, 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. A meeting agenda and October meeting minutes will be sent the week before the meeting.
Charles artists on display
Artwork from Charles County high school students will be on display during the Seven-Up+ 2023 exhibit at Mattawoman Creek Art Center, 5565 Upham Place in Marbury. The exhibit features pieces by 112 students and will run through Sunday, Feb. 5. The gallery is in Smallwood State Park but entrance fee is waived for gallery visitors. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Go to www.MattawomanArt.com.
MOW to benefit from Bloomin’ 4 Good
Calvert Meals on Wheels was recently selected to benefit in a new floral program by Giant Food. MOW will receive $1 for every $12.99 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet sold with a purple tag from Giant Food, 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Go to www.giantfood.bloomin4good.com.
Retreat for Ag owners
The University of Maryland Extension is offering a new weekend retreat to help couples navigate strengthening personal relationships and owning a business Feb. 4-5 in Annapolis. The two-day retreat will hold workshops that will focus on developing habits within the relationship that improve the health of both your relationship and your business. The cost is $150 per couple. Registration required by Jan. 20. Go to go.umd.edu/powercouples.
Superintendent to take part in equity panel
Charles County Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro will be a panelist with the International Center for Leadership in Education to discuss her experience with equity-based leadership virtually 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Navarro is helping lead the webinar panel as part of A Framework for Equity-Based Leadership. Navarro will share her experiences as a new superintendent in Charles County, and how she is applying her expertise to impact equity and student achievement. The panel is open to the public and registration is required. Go to https://hmhco.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpfu6qpzIqEtCi5Ai7H6ViEY1w9C_7rPw1.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will hold guild meetings 7 to 9 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Masks are optional. For more information, email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Gallery hosting Cabin Fever
Artworks@7th will hold its Cabin Fever exhibit through through Jan. 29, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Free dinner offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Choir rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
McFarlane, Surrick to perform
Ronn McFarlane and Carolyn Surrick will perform 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, online or at Davies Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 7400 Temple Hill Road in Camp Springs. McFarlane will perform on lute and Surrick on viola da gamba and both have immersed themselves in music from the Renaissance and Baroque, from Ireland and Scotland while also composing new works. Free, but tickets required. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/ronn-mcfarlane-and-carolyn-surrick-tickets-506649531387. To watch the concert online, go to https://zoom.us/j/96458561564, but viewers are asked not to post on social media.
Scholarships available
High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Deadline to enter is March 1. Go to www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Conference scheduled
A Patuxent River Conference: Think Global, Act Local will hold a conference 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater. Learn about blue carbon, freshwater mussel restoration and education, and other research about the Patuxent River and other regional watersheds. For adults and older teens. Early registration will be held through Jan. 3. Go to www.calvertparks.org/event-5009863 or www.paxcon.org/.
New choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Theater needs volunteers
The Newtowne Players is looking for three volunteers for its production of “The Sound of Music.” Volunteers are needed to assist with scene changes and operating light and sound boards Jan. 20 through March 5. Email Kate Donnelly at mkdonnelly13@gmail.com.
Tri-County Council to hold reception
Tri-County Council will hold its 25th annual Southern Maryland Reception 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Hotel Annapolis, 126 West Street in Annapolis. The event is an opportunity to showcase the Southern Maryland Region to the rest of the State and meet with elected officials. Go to https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/p1g9wpny08ktl4y/.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or other relevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.