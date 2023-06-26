Children's play opens

Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland will stage “Once on This Island Jr.” 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, and 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at New Life Church, 3170 German Chapel Road in Prince Frederick. Tickets are $12; free for ages 2 and younger. Go to www.showtix4u.com/events/24357/?event=74840&amp;date=198274.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters