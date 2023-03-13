UMES to hire interns
The University of Maryland Extension is looking to hire seven interns for its Creating Leadership and Professional Development Through Extension Internships. Deadline for application is March 17. The summer internship program will provide meaningful and technical skills to students at underserved institutions, community colleges, or non-Land Grant institutions to train a future agricultural workforce. For more information or to apply, go to https://go.umd.edu/extensioninternships.
NARFE meeting scheduled
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter No. 969 of St. Mary’s County will hold a lunch meeting for current and prospective members 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. Guest speaker will be St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services Community Programs and Outreach Manager Sarah Miller. Registration required for lunch, which costs $17, by calling Joyce Gentilo at 301-645-5006 by March 15. For membership details, go to www.narfe.net/site/chapter969/.
Cherry blossom festival set
The annual free cherry blossom festival will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Food trucks, arts and crafts, nature walks, community garden information, fitness booths, games, face painting, live music, giveaways and more. Additional parking will be available at Lancaster Park, 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park. Go to stmaryscountymd.gov/lmpp.
Fishing show scheduled
The Southern Maryland Fishing & Outdoor Adventure Fair will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Vendors, guest speakers, boating safety course, kids casting contest, raffles and more. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.smrfo.org.
Quarter auction scheduled
The Women of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge will host a quarter auction 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. Paddles are $3 each or two for $5 or an all-in paddle receives entry into all items. Do not have to be present to win. Brown bag and 50-50 raffle and bake sale. Call or text 240-416-4224 or 410-474-2958.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Grief support group offered
Hospice of the Chesapeake will hold free drop-in grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Registration is required. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.
Chorale to perform
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform a collaborative concert 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center, 4590 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. Also performing will be Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School Choir, Westlake High School Group and Arts4All Singers. Free, but non-perishable food donations or a donation to Lifestyles of Maryland is encouraged.
Eastman Strings to play museum
The Eastman Strings Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Empty Bottle String Band to play
The Empty Bottle String Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Christ Church, 37497 Zack Fowler Road in Chaptico. The Eastern Tennessee band specializes in playing toe-tapping, highly danceable traditional Appalachian music. Tickets are $20, $15 for members. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Maryland Day walk set
The Freestate Happy Wanderers AVA-190 will host a 10K Maryland Day walk to start between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 25, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18571 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary's City. The cost is $3, free for members and ages 12 and younger. Go to www.mdvolks.org/freestate/.
Looking for Trouble 5k set
Community Mediation of St. Mary’s will hold its 16th annual Looking for Trouble 5K and dance-a-thon 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, on the Three Notch Trail, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall. Run the course or dance at the starting line. Registration required. Go to www.CommunityMediationSMC.org.
Woman's club to meet
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County will meet 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park. Guest speaker will be a representative from Feed St. Mary’s. The mission of the club is to raise money for college scholarships for high-achieving, low-income students, other educational programs and nonprofit groups. Free, but food donations accepted. Email stmaryscountywomansclub@gmail.com.
Maryland Day Mass planned
Historic Saint Ignatius church will hold its annual Feast of the Annunciation Maryland Day Mass 5 p.m. at 17682 Grayson Road in St. Inigoes, Maryland. On March 25, 1634 Maryland colonists on the Ark and Dove landed on the island now known as St. Clements. Mass was celebrated there by Father Andrew White, S.J. The colonists then obtained agreement from Natives to begin building at Saint Mary’s City. A brief history of the Jesuit property at St. Inigoes is available for visitors at the church.
Chorale to perform pair of concerts
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will perform its spring concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Parish Center, 4590 St. Joseph Way in Pomfret. The choir will perform classical to folk songs to spirituals to modern works. There will also be an orchestra as well as its Arts4All Singers. Tickets are $15, $12 for students, seniors and military. Nonperishable food donations or a donation to Lifestyles of Maryland is encouraged.
Tornado discussion planned
A conversation on the 1926 La Plata tornado will be held 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the La Plata library. Discuss and share photographs and news clippings with local historians Anthony Puzzilla and Steuart Bowling. Stories and recollections will be recorded and photos will be scanned and may even show up in their upcoming book.
Soccer league forming
Upward Sports will begin a new six-week soccer league starting April 21. The league is for ages 4 to 14 and games will be played at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville. Registration is $75. Email Melissa at upwardreallife@gmail.com.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
New choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Choir rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Scholarship applications accepted
CalvertHealth Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic scholarships through April 30. The foundation is offering tuition assistance to students who are pursuing higher education in medicine or allied health fields. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited school of nursing or other allied health curriculum. Go to www.calverthealthfoundation.org/Scholarships.
Hospital golf tourney returns
The 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the registration.Proceeds will support the advancement of cancer care. Go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic or call 410.414.4570.
'Woods in your Backyard' course planned
“The Woods in Your Backyard” 10-week online course will be held Monday, April 3, through Monday, June 10. The course will help landowners convert lawn to natural areas and enhance stewardship of existing natural areas. A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed. The cost is $95, which includes a “Woods in Your Backyard” guide, workbook and tree identification guide. Limited to 25 participants. Registration required. Go to https://spring23.eventbrite.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. April 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Earth Day awards planned
St. Mary's Commission on the Environment will hold Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Summerseat Farm, 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Vendors, exhibitors and the announcement of the Sustainability Award.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Museum to host concert
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.