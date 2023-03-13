UMES to hire interns

The University of Maryland Extension is looking to hire seven interns for its Creating Leadership and Professional Development Through Extension Internships. Deadline for application is March 17. The summer internship program will provide meaningful and technical skills to students at underserved institutions, community colleges, or non-Land Grant institutions to train a future agricultural workforce. For more information or to apply, go to https://go.umd.edu/extensioninternships.