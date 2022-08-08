Queen Nicotina registration open
The Charles County Fair is accepting applications for Queen Nicotina contest through Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Queen will be selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, poise and appearance, personal interview and presentation and will receive a $1,000 tuition scholarship. Entry forms must be mailed to Mrs. Louise Stine, 5185 Colebrook Drive, La Plata, MD 20646. The fair will be held held Sept. 15-18. Go to www.charlescountyfair.com.
Pilgrimage registration open
The Journey is currently accepting registration for its high school pilgrimage which will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and go from St. Charles High School to St. Clements Island. Treasure hunt, team building, safety demonstrations, lighthouse tours, games, photo booth and more. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.org.
Veterans Day parade entries sought
Leonardtown is currently accepting entries for its Veterans Day Parade that will take place beginning 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses will be accepted. Deadline is Oct. 21. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
A coffee break for Veterans
VConnections will hold free weekly virtual coffee breaks 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Veterans and their family members are invited. Veteran camaraderie, resource, community awareness and legislative updates and more.
Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83577178505?pwd=aTd5MzB6bGtHQmVYWkxwWmVCbE50UT09. The Meeting ID is 835 7717 8505 and the password is 257317 or to join by cellphone, call 301-715-8592. For personal appointments, email info@vconnections.org.
Golf tourney registration open
The Calverton Classic Golf Tournament is accepting registration for the event, which will be held noon Thursday, Oct. 20, at Oak Creek Golf. Email Jenn Evoy at jevoy@calvertonschool.org.
Sotterley accepting creative submissions
Historic Sotterley is currently accepting submissions for its Day of Unity and Healing to celebrate and remember African American spirit and culture through Aug. 15. Winners will receive a cash prize and all submitted works will be on loan and displayed for a year at Sotterley and any libraries or galleries. Email Gwen Bankins at msgwen623@gmail.com.
Quiet Fire to perform
Quiet Fire will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Theater to host ‘Clue’ auditions
The Newtowne Players will hold auditions for its production of “Clue” 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the theater. Actors need only attend one day. The first rehearsal is scheduled for late August. The play will be performed Dec. 2-18. Email auditions@newtowneplayers.org or for an audition form go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScdgimbKtM6gVONQ5JffB27yjUbAluaf6aRJg-zyC8wjjUtiQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.
Solar webinar planned
University of Maryland Extension Specialists will hold a free “Solar on the Farm” webinar 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Attendees will learn about the opportunities, challenges, and practical applications of solar energy in Maryland. Registration required. Go to go.umd.edu/Solar2022.
U.S. Navy Band to play La Plata
U.S. Navy Band The Sea Chanters will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Pomonkey High to host celebration
A 100-year celebration of Pomonkey High School, the first high school for Black children in Charles County, will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Indian Head Pavilion, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head, Md. 20640 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. DJ and food trucks. Admission is $5.
Active shooter discussion planned
The Community Life Center of Southern Calvert County will hold A Community Conversation about Violent Critical Incident Response 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish Hall, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. The event will include active shooter training and situational awareness by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations team. Free, but space limited. Registration required. Email yoeda@comcast.net.
Museum to host children’s day
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Games, crafts, face painting, bike raffle, free snow cones, balloons and more. Go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Sotterley to hold day of unity, caring
Historic Sotterley will hold a Day of Unity and Healing: A Celebration and Remembrance of African American Spirit and Culture 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The event, which will remember those that perished on the transatlantic voyage aboard the Generous Jenny, will have gospel music, spoken word performances, living history and a special dedication to Agnes Kane Callum. Go to www.sotterley.com.
Leonardtown to host Flippin’ Eyelids
Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
La Plata to host Bobby McKeys
Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Show will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.
Back to school event planned
Children’s Aid Inc. will hold a back to school event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. School supplies, books, haircuts, activities and resources. Registration required for pick up time. Go to www.thechildrensaid.org.
Concert scheduled
Josh Airhart & the Foundation will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Aug. 27, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
North Beach to host vigil, exhibit
North Beach will hold a glow vigil and Lost Souls exhibit 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the boardwalk. The event is in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Estates honoring original families
The King and Kennedy Estates will celebrate the historical accomplishment involving the local organized black community-workers and Tri-County Community Action back in the 1970s Saturday, Sept. 3, in Mechanicsville. Games, free food, guest speakers and music. Call Philip at 301-769-1134.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Robbie Booth to play Leonardtown
Robbie Boothe Band will perform 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Elks Lodge to hold gun bash
Waldorf Elks Lodge No. 2421 will host its Seventh annual Gun Bash beginning noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Raffles, 50-50, horseshoes and DJ. Call 301-645-2421.
Indian Head to host car show
The annual Town of Indian Head Car Show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at The Village Green in Indian Head. Cars and trucks before 1997 and earlier but newer cars and trucks may be displayed. Call Tom at 240-585-2588.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
St. Mary’s NAACP to hold 5K
St. Mary’s County NAACP Chapter 7025 will hold a 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $40. Go to www.active.com/st-marys-city-md/running/distance-running-races/st-mary-s-county-naacp-7025k-2022.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Performers to play winery
Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & John Luskey will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Sept. 17, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten
HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
5K event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Fees increase $10 after June 30. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Reagan Years to play classic concert
The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland’s five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.