Benefits expo planned
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter No. 969 of St. Mary’s County will host its annual free Federal Employee Benefits Expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Advice from experts, vendors, refreshments and door prizes. Go to www.narfe.net/site/chapter969.
Troupe to stage play
Port Tobacco Players will perform “You Can't Take It With You” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through May 21, at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. The 1938 American romantic comedy is about a man from a family of rich snobs who becomes engaged to a woman from a good-natured, but decidedly eccentric family. Tickets are $18; $15 for seniors over 60, youth through high school) and military with ID. Go to www.ptplayers.com.
Blood drive set
The Bryans Road Community Outreach Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 3059 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616. Call 301-509-6637 or sign up online at wwwredcrossblood.org.
Salsa lessons available
Leonardtown will host beginner Salsa lessons with Robin Santiago 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Open dancing and award-winning wine, slushes, and food will be available from a food truck. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Havana dance night set
Leonardtown will host Havana Dance Night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Leonardtown cigars, 40955 Merchant’s Lane, Suite 14, in Leonardtown. Learn beginner Latin Dance steps with Tracy Hurtt, specialty cocktails and fine cigars. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Grille to hold fun fest
Grille No. 13 will host a Fun Fest 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 3016 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf. Games, clowns, family fun and more. Rain date is May 21. Tickets are $10, $40 for vendor spaces. Go to www.grille13.com.
Museums welcome military
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will have free admission for veterans and active-duty military on Armed Forces Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Recital planned
Jennifer Cooper music students will hold a free studio recital 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Mary’s Hall in St. Mary’s City. Students of various ages and levels will sing their stories spanning classical, musical theatre, and pop genres. There will also be an “Inside the Voice Studio” look inside the world of voice lessons.
Sodality to host tea
The St. Mary’s Bryantown Ladies Sodality will host a tea party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 13735 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Door prizes, vendors and silent auction. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Call Denise Stewart-Esquilin at 301-648-0942.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Car show scheduled
The Spring Open Car Show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. Rain date is June 4. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://eastcoastdrifters.com.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Substance abuse talk planned
Tri-County Town Hall will hold a Trends in Teens Substance Abuse discussion 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. Guest speakers, resources and Q&A session. Registration required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/bdevjp62.
'Trees' exhibit continues
Artworks@7th will show its “Trees” exhibit through Sunday, May 28, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. The exhibit is a collaboration between Mike Smawley and Maria Birnkammer, both of whom are acrylic artists, while the guest artist is Diane Preus. The exhibit will donate a portion of proceeds to the American Chestnut Land Trust. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Looking for Dowell items
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a scanning party 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 1015 Dowell Road in Dowell. The Project is seeking items related to living and working on the Dowell Peninsula in Calvert County, including photographs, letters, land records, items related to Dowell businesses and recreation, and other relevant objects. Items will be scanned, photographed and returned to the owner. No items will be kept. Email director@annmariegarden.org or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Artsfest registration open
Charles County Arts Alliance CAA is now accepting registration for its 30th annual ArtsFest, which will be held 11 a.m., to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Village Green in Indian Head. Original works by local artists, food trucks, vendors and performers. Call 301-392-5900 or go to www.charlescountyarts.org.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.