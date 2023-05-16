Benefits expo planned

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter No. 969 of St. Mary’s County will host its annual free Federal Employee Benefits Expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Advice from experts, vendors, refreshments and door prizes. Go to www.narfe.net/site/chapter969.