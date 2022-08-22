​Pilgrimage registration open

The Journey is accepting registration for its high school pilgrimage, which will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and go from St. Charles High School to St. Clements Island. There will be a treasure hunt, team building, safety demonstrations, lighthouse tours, games, photo booth and more. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.org.