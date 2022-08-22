Pilgrimage registration open
The Journey is accepting registration for its high school pilgrimage, which will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and go from St. Charles High School to St. Clements Island. There will be a treasure hunt, team building, safety demonstrations, lighthouse tours, games, photo booth and more. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.org.
Writer’s conference planned
The Maryland Writers’ Association is accepting registration for its Brain to Bookshelf Conference Saturday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the BWI Hilton Hotel. New York Times Best Selling Author and Educator, Maria V. Snyder will host workshops each day. Registration required with early bird pricing through Aug. 31. Go to https://marylandwriters.org/meet-reg1.php?id=975.
Veterans Day parade entries sought
Leonardtown is accepting entries for its Veterans Day Parade that will take place beginning 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses will be accepted. Deadline is Oct. 21. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
App Challenge returns
Entries for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The challenge encourages middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for congressional recognition. Open to students in Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District and apps need not be finished. Go to https://raskin.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.
The Boat Show continues
Artworks@7th will hold its The Boat Show exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Local artists Donna Carley-Tizol and Tracey Vernon awash the senses with their featured artistry expressing their love of the water and boats. The gallery is open 11 a.m, to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Choral auditions scheduled
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Sept. 12, at Peace Lutheran Church, 11610 Rubina Place in Waldorf. Auditions will consist of vocal warmups, pitch matching and vocal exercises to determine the singer's vocal range. No prepared piece needed. Open to middle school age and older. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays September to June at Peace Lutheran Church and puts on three concerts. Call Carol Charnock at 301-642-0594.
Kuang exhibit continues
An exhibit by local artist Yanhui Kuang will run through Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park. Kuang, who creates both traditional Chinese watercolor paintings and more modernistic pieces of art, has developed an eclectic style all her own. Call 301-863-8188 or go to www.stmalib.org/.
Queen Nicotina registration open
The Charles County Fair is accepting applications for Queen Nicotina contest through Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Queen will be selected on the basis of scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, poise and appearance, personal interview and presentation and will receive a $1,000 tuition scholarship. Entry forms must be mailed to Mrs. Louise Stine, 5185 Colebrook Drive, La Plata, MD 20646. The fair will be held held Sept. 15-18. Go to www.charlescountyfair.com.
Price exhibit continues
Featured Artist Allen Price’s metal exhibit continues through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Patuxent Naval Air Museum. The collection of photographs includes 20 years of his photographs, including some from his first-ever camera. The museum, which is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
A coffee break for veterans
VConnections will hold free weekly virtual coffee breaks 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Veterans and their family members are invited. Veteran camaraderie, resource, community awareness and legislative updates and more. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83577178505?pwd=aTd5MzB6bGtHQmVYWkxwWmVCbE50UT09. The Meeting ID is 835 7717 8505 and the password is 257317 or to join by cellphone, call 301-715-8592. For personal appointments, email info@vconnections.org.
La Plata to host Bobby McKeys
Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Show will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.
Back to school event planned
Children’s Aid Inc. will hold a back to school event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Southern Community Center in Lusby. School supplies, books, haircuts, activities and resources. Registration required for pick up time. Go to www.thechildrensaid.org.
Concert scheduled
Josh Airhart & the Foundation will perform 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Sip & Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
North Beach to host vigil, exhibit
North Beach will hold a glow vigil and Lost Souls exhibit 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the boardwalk. The event is in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Estates honoring original families
The King and Kennedy Estates will celebrate the historical accomplishment involving the local organized black community-workers and Tri-County Community Action back in the 1970s Saturday, Sept. 3, in Mechanicsville. Games, free food, guest speakers and music. Call Philip at 301-769-1134.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Robbie Booth to play Leonardtown
Robbie Boothe Band will perform 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Adult choral group seeking members
The Encore Chorale of Southern Maryland will meet 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 7, at Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. New and returning members ages 55 and older are welcome. No audition needed. Tuition is $190 for the 15-week program and a virtual tuition is offered. Registration required. Go to www.encorecreativity.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Elks Lodge to hold gun bash
Waldorf Elks Lodge No. 2421 will host its Seventh annual Gun Bash beginning noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Raffles, 50-50, horseshoes and DJ. Call 301-645-2421.
Museum to host Forest Play
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Nature & Forest Play noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life" for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Indian Head to host car show
The annual Town of Indian Head Car Show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at The Village Green in Indian Head. Cars and trucks before 1997 and earlier but newer cars and trucks may be displayed. Call Tom at 240-585-2588.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Beer, bourbon, seafood fest planned
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will host a Beer, Bourbon & Seafood Festival 10 a.m, to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Music, food trucks and local beer, wine and whiskey. Admission is $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.slvfd.org.
Empowerment session planned
A Self Advocates Empowerment session will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Meet author Justin Valenti. Registration required and the first 25 registrants will receive a copy of Valenti’s book “Meeting the Girl.” Go to https://bit.ly/3Q52GNB.
Empowerment info session planned
A Self Advocates Empowerment session will be held virtually 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Meet author Mantu Joshi. Registration required and the first 25 registrants will receive a copy of “The Resilient Parent.” Go to https://bit.ly/3OUoven.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Cigar, drink paring night set
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will host an evening of cigar and drink pairings 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Tinder Box Waldorf, 2754 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Brand ambassadors will be on hand to conduct lessons and coach newcomers. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Your Infinite Paths Foundation, which offers programs and services based on coaching principles to empower those in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, especially those who are economically disadvantaged. Go to https://fb.me/e/1Ib1mpI9B.
Artsfest scheduled
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, in Dowell. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, free for members and ages 11 and younger and timed entry tickets can be purchased online. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
St. Mary’s NAACP to hold 5K
St. Mary’s County NAACP Chapter 7025 will hold a 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $40. Go to www.active.com/st-marys-city-md/running/distance-running-races/st-mary-s-county-naacp-7025k-2022.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Performers to play winery
Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & John Luskey will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Sept. 17, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Garden Club to host author
The Chesapeake Garden Club will welcome Maryland author Tony Dove at its monthly meeting 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at All Saints parish hall, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Dove is a horticulturist with the Smithsonian Institution. His book “Essential Native Trees and Shrubs of the Eastern United States” will be available for sale and autographs. Go to www.chesapeakegardenclub.org.
Yard sale scheduled
Waters United Methodist Church will hold a yard sale and apple sale 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24, at 5400 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Lunches and desserts will be available for purchase. Call 410-586-1716
Museum to host concert
A praise and worship concert featuring Joe Melendrez will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Clement’s Island Museum. There will also be a keynote presentation. For middle school students. Tickets are $10, $5 in advance, free for parents or chaperones. Students must be accompanied by a parent or chaperone. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.com.
Sip and Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten
HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Lobster Festival scheduled
Charles County Rotary Club of La Plata will host a lobster festival noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Live entertainment, games, silent auction and kid’s activities. Tickets are $85, $75 in advance, $20 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Email laplatarotaryclub@gmail.com.
Car show planned
Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
5K event planned
Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
Reagan Years to play classic concert
The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Sip & Shop scheduled
No Thyme to Cook will hold a Sip & Shop 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 14624 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Twenty-three local craftsmen and growers will be available. Steamers Seafood Shack will have food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. For more information, contact 443-404-5500 or info@NoThymeToCook.com.
Restaurant hosting culinary quest
No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life" for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Christmas market planned
The 17th annual Christmas Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Sunderland. Craftsmen, gifts, gourmet cocoa, Glühwein, music, home-baked goods and lunch. Bring boot mug from previous years for refills. Free admission. Proceeds benefit parish and community projects.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.