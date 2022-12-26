UCAC to meet
The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will hold its annual meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 14, at the Lexington Park Library. Guest speaker Erin Gage of University of Maryland’s Collaborative Curation: The 1856 Project, will present “The Heart of the Table: The Legacy of the ‘King of the Kitchen’ Charles ‘Charlie’ Dory and his Family.” There will be music and refreshments. For more information, visit https://ucaconline.org.
Teacher scholarship deadline looms
The Teachers College at Western Governors University is offering scholarships for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelors or masters degrees in the Teachers College. New and enrolling WGU students may apply by Dec. 31, 2022 for the scholarship. Go to wgu.edu/aew.
Arbor Day submissions accepted
Maryland fifth-graders are invited to submit Arbor Day posters for the annual contest through Friday, Jan. 20. The theme is Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities. Posters size must be no smaller than 8.5-by-11 inches and no larger than 22-by-28 inches and must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint, or watercolor. The top three winning posters will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools. Contact Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
Alzheimers scholarships available
High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship. Deadline to enter is March 1. Go to www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Theater to stream one-act plays
Twin Beach Players is currently streaming three one-act plays. The plays are “When Santa Lost His Ho Ho HO,” To: Mrs. Claus” and “Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent.” Go to www.showtix4u.com.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Garden in Lights concluding
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Conference scheduled
A Patuxent River Conference: Think Global, Act Local will hold a conference 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater. Learn about blue carbon, freshwater mussel restoration and education, and other research about the Patuxent River and other regional watersheds. For adults and older teens. Early registration will be held through Jan. 3. Go to www.calvertparks.org/event-5009863 or www.paxcon.org/.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Gallery hosting holiday show
North End Gallery will hold its holiday exhibit through Dec. 31, 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Art magic show finishing
ArtWorks@7th will host its Holiday Magic art show through Jan. 1, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Spend $50 Christmas Eve and have a chance to win works of art. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
AA meetings scheduled
Alcoholics Anonymous will hold a marathon meeting 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Sunday, Jan. 1, at Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Lane in Hollywood. Meetings usually consist of five to 10 people, but can be smaller or larger. Call 800-492-0209 or go to www.somdaa.org.
Singing auditions scheduled
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be announced and appointments are required. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. at Peace Lutheran and performs three different concerts. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.
Theater needs volunteers
The Newtowne Players is looking for three volunteers for its production of “The Sound of Music.” Volunteers are needed to assist with scene changes and operating light and sound boards Jan. 20 through March 5. Email Kate Donnelly at mkdonnelly13@gmail.com.
Tri-County Council to hold reception
Tri-County Council will hold its 25th annual Southern Maryland Reception 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at The Hotel Annapolis, 126 West Street in Annapolis. The event is an opportunity to showcase the Southern Maryland Region to the rest of the State and meet with elected officials. Go to https://tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/p1g9wpny08ktl4y/.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Hospice to host gala
Hospice of the Chesapeake will host its annual Caring for Life Gala Saturday, April 22, at Live! Hotel and Casino Maryland in Hanover. The black tie event will consist of an open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Sponsorships available. Call 443-837-1531.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.