UCAC to meet

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will hold its annual meeting 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Jan. 14, at the Lexington Park Library. Guest speaker Erin Gage of University of Maryland’s Collaborative Curation: The 1856 Project, will present “The Heart of the Table: The Legacy of the ‘King of the Kitchen’ Charles ‘Charlie’ Dory and his Family.” There will be music and refreshments. For more information, visit https://ucaconline.org.